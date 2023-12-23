.

Iron Maiden Frontman Does Not Want Rock Hall Induction - 2023 In Review

Keavin Wiggins | 12-23-2023
Iron Maiden Frontman Does Not Want Rock Hall Induction - 2023 In ReviewPhoto by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski

Iron Maiden Frontman Does Not Want Rock Hall Induction was a top 23 story of June 2023: The Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame snubbed metal legends Iron Maiden for the second time this year, and frontman Bruce Dickinson once again reiterated that he does not want to be inducted into the controversial institution.

Artists are eligible for induction 25 years after their first release, so Iron Maiden, who continue to sell-out arenas and stadiums today, 43-years after the release of their self-titled debut album, have been eligible for almost two decades and have only been nominated twice, but have been passed over in favor of artists outside of rock.

Dickinson told The Telegraph, "I don't want to be in the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame because we're not dead yet." He also shared, "Some people feel almost actively threatened by metal. Not by the nature of the music. But by the fact that it doesn't conform to their worldview of what pop music should be, which is: pop music is disposable, darling. Well, we don't make disposable pop music."

Related Stories
Iron Maiden Frontman Does Not Want Rock Hall Induction - 2023 In Review

Paul Di'Anno Postpones Dates To Work On Walking Again

Iron Maiden Pulled Out Live Rarities At Kick Off Of The Future Past Tour - 2023 In Review

Iron Maiden and Soundgarden Landed In Top 5 Of Rock Hall Fan Vote - 2023 In Review

Former Iron Maiden Singer Has Quadruple Heart Bypass Surgery - 2023 In Review

News > Iron Maiden

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

KISS Schedule The First Avatar Show- Stone Sour On Hold Over 'Irreconcilable Differences' Says Corey Taylor- more

Motley Crue Forced To Cancel New Year's Eve Concert- Bring Me The Horizon Part Ways With Longtime Member- more

Reviews

Santa's Jukebox Part 2

Holiday Gift Guide: Last Minute Gifts - Music And More!

Holiday Gift Guide: More Rock Reads - Queen, Fleetwood Mac, David Bowie and Sammy Hagar

Holiday Gift Guide: More Stocking Stuffers

Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers

Latest News

KISS Schedule The First Avatar Show

Stone Sour On Hold Over 'Irreconcilable Differences' Says Corey Taylor

Duff McKagan Reacts To Shout Out From Bob Dylan

Singled Out: Eleyet McConnell's Gettin' By

Guns N' Roses In The Recording Studio In Norway - 2023 In Review

Iron Maiden Frontman Does Not Want Rock Hall Induction - 2023 In Review

Foo Fighters Played Surprise Set At Glastonbury Festival - 2023 In Review

Def Leppard And Sammy To Receive Stars On Hollywood Walk Of Fame - 2023 In Review