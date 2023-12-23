Iron Maiden Frontman Does Not Want Rock Hall Induction - 2023 In Review

Iron Maiden Frontman Does Not Want Rock Hall Induction was a top 23 story of June 2023: The Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame snubbed metal legends Iron Maiden for the second time this year, and frontman Bruce Dickinson once again reiterated that he does not want to be inducted into the controversial institution.

Artists are eligible for induction 25 years after their first release, so Iron Maiden, who continue to sell-out arenas and stadiums today, 43-years after the release of their self-titled debut album, have been eligible for almost two decades and have only been nominated twice, but have been passed over in favor of artists outside of rock.

Dickinson told The Telegraph, "I don't want to be in the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame because we're not dead yet." He also shared, "Some people feel almost actively threatened by metal. Not by the nature of the music. But by the fact that it doesn't conform to their worldview of what pop music should be, which is: pop music is disposable, darling. Well, we don't make disposable pop music."

