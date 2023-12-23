.

Slipknot's Crahan Missed Shows Due to Wife's Medical Situation - 2023 In Review

Keavin Wiggins | 12-23-2023
Slipknot's Crahan Missed Shows Due to Wife's Medical Situation - 2023 In Review

Slipknot's Crahan Missed Shows Due to Wife's Medical Situation was a top 23 story of June 2023: Slipknot's M. Shawn "Clown" Crahan took to social media to inform fans that will not be part of the band's upcoming shows because he needs to be home with his wife who is dealing with a medical situation.

He wrote, "Hello to all of our fans. Unfortunately I had to return back home to be with my wife due to her medical situation. Thank you for the overwhelming support for the few shows I was able to make.

"I'm so sorry for missing the remainder of these shows, I was really looking forward to being there. As always, I'm so gracious for your overwhelming support for our family. I will be seeing you all at our shows in July. See you soon and hail Slipknot."

Related Stories
Slipknot's Crahan Missed Shows Due to Wife's Medical Situation - 2023 In Review

Slipknot Released Videos For Unreleased Tracks - 2023 In Review

'Jay Did Not Leave' Slipknot Says Clown

Slipknot To Play Full Debut Album On 25th Anniversary Tour

Slipknot Announce Dates For 25th Anniversary Tour

News > Slipknot

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

KISS Schedule The First Avatar Show- Stone Sour On Hold Over 'Irreconcilable Differences' Says Corey Taylor- more

Motley Crue Forced To Cancel New Year's Eve Concert- Bring Me The Horizon Part Ways With Longtime Member- more

Reviews

Santa's Jukebox Part 2

Holiday Gift Guide: Last Minute Gifts - Music And More!

Holiday Gift Guide: More Rock Reads - Queen, Fleetwood Mac, David Bowie and Sammy Hagar

Holiday Gift Guide: More Stocking Stuffers

Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers

Latest News

KISS Schedule The First Avatar Show

Stone Sour On Hold Over 'Irreconcilable Differences' Says Corey Taylor

Duff McKagan Reacts To Shout Out From Bob Dylan

Singled Out: Eleyet McConnell's Gettin' By

Guns N' Roses In The Recording Studio In Norway - 2023 In Review

Iron Maiden Frontman Does Not Want Rock Hall Induction - 2023 In Review

Foo Fighters Played Surprise Set At Glastonbury Festival - 2023 In Review

Def Leppard And Sammy To Receive Stars On Hollywood Walk Of Fame - 2023 In Review