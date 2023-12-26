Ozzy Osbourne Reacts To Death Hoaxes and Vows To Return To The Stage

Ozzy Osbourne took aim at death hoax videos that he has spotted on YouTube and vowed to return to the stage before he "is finished" in the latest episode of the Th Osbournes Podcast.

The Black Sabbath legend was forced to announce his retirement from touring due to health issues and had to pull out of the Power Trip Festival earlier this year due to the same issues.

In the new podcast eposode Ozzy takes aim at YouTube clips claiming "'People who have died today'. And they put it on that I died. The thing on YouTube, it's got 'celebrities who have died today', and there's a picture of me. And I go, 'I'm not dead. I'm not really dead. Just a little flesh wound.'"

The legendary vocalist added, "I'm not dead. I'm not going any-f***ing-where. And I'm gonna go up and do some more gigs before I'm finished anyway."

Related Stories

Ozzy Osbourne Canceled Power Trip Festival Appearance - 2023 In Review

Ozzy Osbourne Reassured Fans That He is Not Dying, He Just Can't Tour - 2023 In Review

Ozzy Osbourne Recorded Enough Material With Steve Vai For A Full Album - 2023 In Review

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Star In Funny PlayStation VR2 Commercial - 2023 In Review

News > Ozzy