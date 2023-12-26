.

Ozzy Osbourne Reacts To Death Hoaxes and Vows To Return To The Stage

Michael Angulia | 12-26-2023
Ozzy Osbourne Reacts To Death Hoaxes and Vows To Return To The Stage

Ozzy Osbourne took aim at death hoax videos that he has spotted on YouTube and vowed to return to the stage before he "is finished" in the latest episode of the Th Osbournes Podcast.

The Black Sabbath legend was forced to announce his retirement from touring due to health issues and had to pull out of the Power Trip Festival earlier this year due to the same issues.

In the new podcast eposode Ozzy takes aim at YouTube clips claiming "'People who have died today'. And they put it on that I died. The thing on YouTube, it's got 'celebrities who have died today', and there's a picture of me. And I go, 'I'm not dead. I'm not really dead. Just a little flesh wound.'"

The legendary vocalist added, "I'm not dead. I'm not going any-f***ing-where. And I'm gonna go up and do some more gigs before I'm finished anyway."

Related Stories
Ozzy Osbourne Reacts To Death Hoaxes and Vows To Return To The Stage

Ozzy Osbourne Canceled Power Trip Festival Appearance - 2023 In Review

Ozzy Osbourne Reassured Fans That He is Not Dying, He Just Can't Tour - 2023 In Review

Ozzy Osbourne Recorded Enough Material With Steve Vai For A Full Album - 2023 In Review

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Star In Funny PlayStation VR2 Commercial - 2023 In Review

News > Ozzy

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Ozzy Osbourne Reacts To Death Hoaxes and Vows To Return To The Stage- Rolling Stones Score Christmas No. 1- more

KISS Schedule The First Avatar Show- Stone Sour On Hold Over 'Irreconcilable Differences' Says Corey Taylor- more

Reviews

Santa's Jukebox Part 2

Holiday Gift Guide: Last Minute Gifts - Music And More!

Holiday Gift Guide: More Rock Reads - Queen, Fleetwood Mac, David Bowie and Sammy Hagar

Holiday Gift Guide: More Stocking Stuffers

Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers

Latest News

Ozzy Osbourne Reacts To Death Hoaxes and Vows To Return To The Stage

Rolling Stones Score Christmas No. 1

What Sorum Would Have Done Differently in Guns N' Roses

Def Leppard Stream 'Pour Some Sugar On Me' From Sydney Show

The Behaviour Delivers 'A Sin Dance'

There Is Not Going To Be A Van Halen Reunion Says Sammy Hagar - 2023 In Review

Motley Crue Plan 2024 Stadium Tour - 2023 In Review

Elton John Shared Message Following Final Show Of Farewell Tour - 2023 In Review