Creed Reuniting For Summer Of '99 - 2023 In Review

Creed Reuniting For Summer Of '99 was a top 23 story of July 2023: (PFA) Creed has announced their long-awaited return with SUMMER OF '99 - an immersive rock 'n' roll celebration at sea highlighted by the GRAMMY Award-winning band's first public live performances in more than a decade. Presented by Sixthman, the leader in festivals and music cruises for more than two decades, SUMMER OF '99 sails April 18-22, 2024 from Miami, FL to Nassau, Bahamas aboard Norwegian Pearl.

Heralded last week with a series of viral teasers that lit up social media, SUMMER OF '99 CRUISE will see Creed - the band comprised of Scott Stapp, Mark Tremonti, Brian Marshall and Scott Phillips - reuniting for the first time since 2012 for two unique live performances under the Caribbean stars on Norwegian Pearl's Pool Deck stage. The once-in-a-lifetime festival cruise will further showcase an explosive lineup that includes Very Special Guest 3 Doors Down alongside a stacked all-star bill featuring Buckcherry, Tonic, Vertical Horizon, Fuel, The Verve Pipe, Tantric, Dishwalla, Louise Post (of Veruca Salt), Nine Days, and hosted by Eddie Trunk and the stars of AXS TV's Power Hour (Matt Pinfield, Caity Babs, and Josh Bernstein). SUMMER OF '99 CRUISE will also feature an exclusive live Q&A with Creed open to all guests, activities with bands and podcast hosts, panels, autograph sessions, and a very special Y2K Countdown theme party. As if that weren't enough, all guests will receive an Autographed Commemorative Item signed by Creed prior to the event.

SUMMER OF '99 CRUISE guests will enjoy all the incredible amenities available aboard Norwegian Pearl, including fully stocked bars at (almost) every corner, tasty dining options, the Pool Deck (with multiple hot tubs), the Pearl Club Casino, Mandara Spa, Body Waves Fitness Center, Sports Court, and much more.

Beyond the onboard experience, guests will have the chance to enjoy a shore excursion to Nassau, Bahamas - the ultimate vacationer's paradise with its laid-back vibes and perfect white-sand beaches, palm trees covered in coconuts, and refreshing, crystal-clear waters. Please note: Shore excursions will not be available until 4-6 weeks prior to sailing. Cruisers will be able to book excursions upon receipt of their official booking number.

