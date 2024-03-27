Creed Going Vinyl With Greatest Hits

(Craft Recordings) As Creed readies to embark on their first headlining shows in over a decade, Craft Recordings celebrates the recently reunited band and their enduring catalog of music with the first wide vinyl release of their multiplatinum-selling Greatest Hits collection.

Originally issued in 2004 as a limited-edition pressing, the 13-track compilation spans the GRAMMY and American Music Award-winning band's first three albums (1997's My Own Prison, 1999's Human Clay, and 2001's Weathered) and features such chart-topping singles as "Higher," "One Last Breath," "With Arms Wide Open," and "My Sacrifice." As a special bonus, the 2-LP set features an etching on Side D that mirrors the cover art.

Arriving May 24th and available for pre-order today, Greatest Hits can also be found in a variety of limited exclusives, including Green Smoke vinyl (via CREED's official store), Orange Smoke (Craft Recordings), Red Smoke (Target), Gray Smoke (Best Buy), and Blue Smoke (Walmart).The collection is also available to stream/download now.

With over 53 million albums sold worldwide, CREED remains one of modern rock's most successful acts. Formed in 1994 by the prolific writing team of Scott Stapp (vocals) and Mark Tremonti (guitar), plus bassist Brian Marshall and drummer Scott Phillips, the Tallahassee, FL band skyrocketed to international fame, thanks to their winning combination of anthemic hooks, rousing guitar riffs, and introspective lyricism.

Greatest Hits captures CREED's unparalleled journey through memorable singles from their first three albums. The collection opens with selections from the band's 1997 debut, My Own Prison. The album, which was later certified 6x Platinum, introduced CREED with tracks like "One," "What's This Life For," and "My Own Prison"-all of which broke the Top Ten of Billboard's Alternative and Mainstream Rock charts. With more than 15 million copies sold worldwide, My Own Prison stands among the most successful debuts of all time.

The story continues with 1999's Human Clay. One of the best-selling albums of all time in the US, the Diamond-certified LP made CREED one of the biggest acts in the world, thanks to such stratospheric hits as "With Arms Wide Open," which earned a GRAMMY for Best Rock Song and marked the band's first No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and "Higher," which spent an astonishing 57 weeks on the US pop chart, where it peaked at No.7. The album, which has sold over 20 million copies worldwide, also includes the fan favorites "What If" (featured in the soundtrack to Scream 3) and "Are You Ready."

2001's Weathered-which marked the band's final studio album until 2009's Full Circle-found CREED pushing the boundaries of their work through deeply personal lyricism and some of their heaviest material yet, including the Top 10 hits "My Sacrifice" and "One Last Breath," as well as tracks like "Bullets" and "Weathered." The album, which sat atop the US charts for a historic consecutive eight-week run, has since been certified 6x Platinum.

Now, 30 years into their incredible journey, CREED are bigger than ever. Late last year, the Texas Rangers made "Higher" their unofficial anthem, as it spurred them to their first World Series win. More recently, the song appeared in a high-profile Paramount+ Super Bowl commercial, while a NASCAR Daytona 500 campaign also incorporates the hit single. Along the way, CREED have gained a new generation of fans, thanks to countless TikTok videos that feature their songs.

In July 2023, after an 11-year hiatus, CREED announced their long-awaited reunion. In the months ahead, fans will have multiple opportunities to see the band live, beginning with a headlining spot on the sold-out Summer of '99 Cruise. They'll continue their headlining run on the Summer of '99 Tour, where they will be joined by such acts as Finger Eleven, 3 Doors Down, Hinder, Fuel, and Daughtry. Later this year, CREED look forward to celebrating the 25th anniversary of Human Clay, while touring North America throughout the end of the year.

