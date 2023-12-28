Aerosmith are hoping to resume their farewell tour by the summer of fall of 2024, says guitarist Joe Perry in a new interview. The band was forced to cancel dates due to a vocal injury suffered by frontman Steven Tyler.
They were scheduled to rock in 2004 with a concert at the TD Garden in Boston, and Perry spoke to the Boston Globe about it. He said of the canceled show, "We're so bummed we missed our New Year's Eve show."
He then shared some good news for fans, "But with any luck we will be back out late summer and fall of 24. And there's always next New Year's Eve! Stay tuned for that."
Joe also shared what the band has been focusing on while off the road, "We have a ton of unreleased material coming out over the next year and a half with remixes and alternate takes."
Aerosmith In The Studio For Get A Grip's 30th Anniversary - 2023 In Review
Aerosmith Classic 'Dream On' Passes 1 Billion Spotify Streams
Aerosmith In The Studio For 50th Anniversary - 2023 In Review
Alice Cooper Not Following KISS and Aerosmith Into Retirement
Aerosmith Aim To Resume Farewell Tour This Summer Or Fall- Heart Reunite For Pre-New Year's Eve Show In Highland, Ca- more
Paramore Take Down Official Website and Wipe Social Media Accounts- Green Day To Rock Small Stage Concert- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Wyoming Ice Festival
Holiday Gift Guide: Last Minute Gifts - Music And More!
Holiday Gift Guide: More Rock Reads - Queen, Fleetwood Mac, David Bowie and Sammy Hagar
Aerosmith Aim To Resume Farewell Tour This Summer Or Fall
Heart Reunite For Pre-New Year's Eve Show In Highland, Ca
Van Halen Doesn't Exist Anymore Says Wolfgang - 2023 In Review
Iron Maiden Star Suffered Stroke - 2023 In Review
The Band's Robbie Robertson Dead At 80 - 2023 In Review
Carrie Underwood Rocked Guns N' Roses North American Tour - 2023 In Review
David Coverdale and Jimmy Page In the Studio For Coverdale-Page's 30th Anniversary - 2023 In Review
Queen Revisit An Unforgettable Moment On The Greatest Live - 2023 In Review