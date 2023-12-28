Aerosmith Aim To Resume Farewell Tour This Summer Or Fall

Aerosmith are hoping to resume their farewell tour by the summer of fall of 2024, says guitarist Joe Perry in a new interview. The band was forced to cancel dates due to a vocal injury suffered by frontman Steven Tyler.

They were scheduled to rock in 2004 with a concert at the TD Garden in Boston, and Perry spoke to the Boston Globe about it. He said of the canceled show, "We're so bummed we missed our New Year's Eve show."

He then shared some good news for fans, "But with any luck we will be back out late summer and fall of 24. And there's always next New Year's Eve! Stay tuned for that."

Joe also shared what the band has been focusing on while off the road, "We have a ton of unreleased material coming out over the next year and a half with remixes and alternate takes."

