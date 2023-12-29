Disturbed Received Hometown Honor - 2023 In Review

Disturbed Received Hometown Honor was a top 23 story of Aug 2023: Members of Disturbed were honored with a key to the city earlier in Tinley Park, Illinois on Wednesday (August 30) ahead of their concert at the Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre.
The band shared the news via social media. They wrote, "What an amazing honor receiving the key to the city in our hometown! Thank you to the Mayor of Tinley Park, @colleen.sullivan71 and to all of the trustees and board members for this sentimental moment."
Tinley Park mayor Colleen Sullivan shared, "What an amazing night recognizing DISTURBED in front of their hometown crowd of Tinley Park! It was an honor to present them with a Key to the City, on behalf of the Village Board & the Village of Tinley Park!"
Disturbed, Pantera, Slipknot, Misfits Lead Sonic Temple Lineup
Disturbed Announce Take Back Your Life 2024 North American Tour
Disturbed Receive Hometown Honor
Jinjer Announces North American Headline Dates
Metallica Share 'Master Of Puppets' Video From Historic Concert- Mike Portnoy Details His Reunion With Dream Theater- more
Aerosmith Aim To Resume Farewell Tour This Summer Or Fall- Heart Reunite For Pre-New Year's Eve Show In Highland, Ca- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Wyoming Ice Festival
Holiday Gift Guide: Last Minute Gifts - Music And More!
Holiday Gift Guide: More Rock Reads - Queen, Fleetwood Mac, David Bowie and Sammy Hagar
Metallica Share 'Master Of Puppets' Video From Historic Concert
Mike Portnoy Details His Reunion With Dream Theater
Killing Joke's Jaz Coleman Pays Tribute To Kevin 'Geordie' Walker
All-Star Collaborations Announced For New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash TV Special
Queen The Greatest Live Episode Live in the 21st Century Premieres
Royal Hunt Going EDM For New Year's Eve
Whitesnake Cofounder Bernie Marsden Dead At 72 - 2023 In Review
AC/DC For Super Bowl Halftime Show Says Nevada Governor - 2023 In Review