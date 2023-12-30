Slipknot Sued By Late Drummer Joey Jordison's Estate

Celebrity gossip site TMZ have uncovered a lawsuit that was filed by the estate of late Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison against the group that allegedly accuses the band of attempting to profit from the drummer's death.

It appears that the litigation centers around items that belonged to Jordison that the group allegedly agreed to return to the estate but did not. The report says that "that 'at least 22 items' remain in the group's possession" and that "some of those items are part of the display in the band's traveling museum, known as Knotfest."

From the complaint: "While family, friends, and fans mourned the loss of the legendary drummer, neither bandmate expressed condolences to Jordison's family after his passing. Instead, Taylor and Crahan heartlessly sought to profit off of Jordison's death. Slipknot released a new album in 2022 titled 'The End, So Far'. Fan reviews of the album rarely miss the opportunity to lament Jordison's absence. Taylor and Crahan callously used Jordison's death as marketing for their new album. Taylor publicly dedicated 'The End, So Far' to Jordison, claiming that the realization of Jordison's passing 'crept in' while making the album. Taylor even acknowledged that he and Crahan had mistreated Jordison in an interview, telling fans that they 'were hoping to mend fences with him, and it's one of those things that tells you: whatever you need to do, do it now, because you never know when you're gonna lose somebody.' Perhaps worst of all, Crahan and Taylor publicly lied to fans that they had contacted Jordison's family to check on them and express their condolences and love for Jordison in the wake of his passing. This was utterly false, and deeply upsetting for Jordison's family to read such a blatant lie on the internet. It is clear that Taylor and Crahan did not actually care about Jordison or his family; they cared only about drumming up publicity and sales of the new album."

The suit was brought earlier this year and the band filed their own response, that included a request for the court to dismiss the suit, according to the report.

