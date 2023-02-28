Carlos Santana Announces 1001 Rainbows Tour

(Jensen) Carlos Santana has announced he will hit the road with his band across North America this summer for the 1001 Rainbows Tour.
Throughout, Santana will perform high-energy, passion-filled songs from their fifty-year career, including fan favorites from Woodstock to Supernatural and beyond.
Santana will wrap up the Blessings and Miracles Tour at the legendary New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on May 4 followed by dates in Dallas and Houston, TX before kicking off the 1001 Rainbows Tour in Newark, NJ on June 21.
Stops include Canandaigua, NY, Niagara Falls, ON, Northfield, OH, Huber Heights, OH, Detroit, MI, Oxon Hill, MD, Atlantic City, NJ, Bridgeport, CT, Bangor, ME, Boston, MA, and more before concluding on August 6 in Springfield, MA.
6/21/23 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
6/22/23 - Canandaigua, NY - CMAC
6/24/23 - Niagara Falls, ON - OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino
6/25/23 - Northfield, OH - MGM Northfield Park - Center Stage
6/27/23 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center at The Heights
6/29/23 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
7/26/23 - Oxon Hill, MD - The Theater at MGM National Harbor
7/28/23 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
7/29/23 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
7/31/23 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
8/2/23 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater
8/4/23 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
8/5/23 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
8/6/23 - Springfield, MA - MassMutual Center
Carlos Santana's Adds More Dates To Las Vegas Residency
Micki Free Enlists Santana Stars For 'World On Fire'
Carlos Santana Postpones More Dates To 'Recuperate Fully'
Carlos Santana Reschedules Show Following Onstage Collapse
Foo Fighters Announce New Headline Shows- Disturbed Take 'Bad Man' To No. 1- Tommy Lee Guests On GXTP's Contraband- more
Def Leppard Rock Bogota Following Joe Elliott's Hospitalization- Tenille Townes and Bryan Adams Team-'Jack White Rocks Saturday Night Live- more
Fear Factory Forced To Miss Kick Off Of Static-X Tour- Def Leppard's Joe Elliott Explains Reason For Hospitalization- Josey Scott Returns- more
Caught In The Act: FireHouse Live 2023
Box Sets: Dokken - The Elektra Albums 1983-1987
On The Record: Suzi Moon - Dumb & In Luv
Cayamo Cruise Begins with Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Sail Away Show
Caught In The Act: Orianthi and John Corabi Live 2023
Carlos Santana Announces 1001 Rainbows Tour
The Alarm Share Video For 'Forwards' Title Song
Five Finger Death Punch Announce Headline Euro Dates
Train Announce Summer Tour Dates
Star Wars Metal Band Galactic Empire Deliver 'The Mandalorian' Video
The Damn Truth Announce UK Summer Tour
Foo Fighters Announce New Headline Shows
Singled Out: Ryan Hicks' Kaleidoscope