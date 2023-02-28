.

Carlos Santana Announces 1001 Rainbows Tour

02-28-2023

Santana
Tour poster

(Jensen) Carlos Santana has announced he will hit the road with his band across North America this summer for the 1001 Rainbows Tour.

Throughout, Santana will perform high-energy, passion-filled songs from their fifty-year career, including fan favorites from Woodstock to Supernatural and beyond.

Santana will wrap up the Blessings and Miracles Tour at the legendary New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on May 4 followed by dates in Dallas and Houston, TX before kicking off the 1001 Rainbows Tour in Newark, NJ on June 21.

Stops include Canandaigua, NY, Niagara Falls, ON, Northfield, OH, Huber Heights, OH, Detroit, MI, Oxon Hill, MD, Atlantic City, NJ, Bridgeport, CT, Bangor, ME, Boston, MA, and more before concluding on August 6 in Springfield, MA.

6/21/23 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
6/22/23 - Canandaigua, NY - CMAC
6/24/23 - Niagara Falls, ON - OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino
6/25/23 - Northfield, OH - MGM Northfield Park - Center Stage
6/27/23 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center at The Heights
6/29/23 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
7/26/23 - Oxon Hill, MD - The Theater at MGM National Harbor
7/28/23 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
7/29/23 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
7/31/23 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
8/2/23 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater
8/4/23 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
8/5/23 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
8/6/23 - Springfield, MA - MassMutual Center

Related Stories
Carlos Santana Announces 1001 Rainbows Tour

Carlos Santana's Adds More Dates To Las Vegas Residency

Micki Free Enlists Santana Stars For 'World On Fire'

Carlos Santana Postpones More Dates To 'Recuperate Fully'

Carlos Santana Reschedules Show Following Onstage Collapse

More Santana News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
advertisement
Day In Rock

Foo Fighters Announce New Headline Shows- Disturbed Take 'Bad Man' To No. 1- Tommy Lee Guests On GXTP's Contraband- more

Def Leppard Rock Bogota Following Joe Elliott's Hospitalization- Tenille Townes and Bryan Adams Team-'Jack White Rocks Saturday Night Live- more

Fear Factory Forced To Miss Kick Off Of Static-X Tour- Def Leppard's Joe Elliott Explains Reason For Hospitalization- Josey Scott Returns- more

advertisement
Reviews

Caught In The Act: FireHouse Live 2023

Box Sets: Dokken - The Elektra Albums 1983-1987

On The Record: Suzi Moon - Dumb & In Luv

Cayamo Cruise Begins with Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Sail Away Show

Caught In The Act: Orianthi and John Corabi Live 2023

Latest News

Carlos Santana Announces 1001 Rainbows Tour

The Alarm Share Video For 'Forwards' Title Song

Five Finger Death Punch Announce Headline Euro Dates

Train Announce Summer Tour Dates

Star Wars Metal Band Galactic Empire Deliver 'The Mandalorian' Video

The Damn Truth Announce UK Summer Tour

Foo Fighters Announce New Headline Shows

Singled Out: Ryan Hicks' Kaleidoscope