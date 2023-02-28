Carlos Santana Announces 1001 Rainbows Tour

(Jensen) Carlos Santana has announced he will hit the road with his band across North America this summer for the 1001 Rainbows Tour.

Throughout, Santana will perform high-energy, passion-filled songs from their fifty-year career, including fan favorites from Woodstock to Supernatural and beyond.

Santana will wrap up the Blessings and Miracles Tour at the legendary New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on May 4 followed by dates in Dallas and Houston, TX before kicking off the 1001 Rainbows Tour in Newark, NJ on June 21.

Stops include Canandaigua, NY, Niagara Falls, ON, Northfield, OH, Huber Heights, OH, Detroit, MI, Oxon Hill, MD, Atlantic City, NJ, Bridgeport, CT, Bangor, ME, Boston, MA, and more before concluding on August 6 in Springfield, MA.

6/21/23 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

6/22/23 - Canandaigua, NY - CMAC

6/24/23 - Niagara Falls, ON - OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino

6/25/23 - Northfield, OH - MGM Northfield Park - Center Stage

6/27/23 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center at The Heights

6/29/23 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

7/26/23 - Oxon Hill, MD - The Theater at MGM National Harbor

7/28/23 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

7/29/23 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

7/31/23 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

8/2/23 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater

8/4/23 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

8/5/23 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

8/6/23 - Springfield, MA - MassMutual Center

