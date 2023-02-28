The Damn Truth Announce UK Summer Tour

(Noble PR) Prior to their upcoming guest slot with Glenn Hughes in the UK this October, celebrated Montreal rock'n'roll band The Damn Truth are pleased to announce they will embark on an 8-date UK Tour in July and August 2023, including a special performance at Steelhouse Festival on Saturday 29th July.
The band will play London O2 Islington Academy (July 21), Shoreham Ropetackle (July 22), Leicester Musician (July 25), Buckley Tivoli (July 27), Leek Foxlowe Arts (July 28), Steelhouse Festival (July 29), Sheffield Greystones (July 30), and Milton Keynes Stables (August 1).
In 2021, the band released their critically acclaimed album "Now or Nowhere." Produced by legendary Grammy Award winning Bob Rock (who will also be at the helm of their next release).
