The Damn Truth Premiere 'I Just Gotta Let You Know' Video

Psychedelic Montreal four-piece rock and roll band, The Damn Truth, have released their new single and accompanying music video "I Just Gotta Let You Know."

"I Just Gotta Let You Know" dovetails The Damn Truth's October 2023 UK Headline Concerts, plus shows supporting Glenn Hughes on his Glenn Hughes Performs Classic Deep Purple Live Celebrating The 50th Anniversary of 'Burn' UK tour.

"A week after recording the song we were tasked with making the video" says the Damn Truth's bass guitarist, PY Letellier. "With a UK tour supporting Glenn Hughes fast approaching, we didn't have much time. Flying by the seat of our pants we put our heads together and shot the video in one day."

Continues PY, "In the video, we had so much fun jumping on a bed in the middle of a giant parking lot attached to one of Montreal's biggest parks. Bystanders didn't know what was going on! A friend of ours even showed up out of the blue on his Harley Davidson and did a couple laps around us as we were taping. It looked wild, so we kept it!

"Sometimes you're just trying to sleep but there's an idea, a someone, a memory, or something banging around in your head. Sleep is an impossibility, and the anxiety can be unbearable. 'I Just Gotta Let You Know' is meant to portray this situation we've all found ourselves in, to a dramatic degree."

"This is the first song from the sessions for our forthcoming studio album that we are recording with our producer Bob Rock (Aerosmith, Metallica, Motley Crue) at Bryan Adam's recording studio 'The Warehouse' in Vancouver," says TDT's lead singer Lee-La Baum.

Continues Lee-la, "Working with Bob a second time was even more inspiring than the first. I don't know exactly what comes over me, but when I'm in the vocal booth singing into Frank Sinatra's mic, knowing that Bob is in the other room, basically hanging on my every breath, I am able to let go and try all sorts of things that weren't ever in my mind before. It's really freaking fun!"

Adds lead guitarist Tom Shemer, "The whole thing started with a riff and I knew immediately that I had something cool here. I showed the riff to Lee-la and she came up with the melody and lyrics for the verses right there on the spot."

"We had the song banging on high energy from beginning to end, very much in the spirit of The Kinks, and once the train was rolling, there was no stopping it."

"Once Bob heard the song, he felt that the chorus should be different somehow. It didn't take long to iron out the details and bring that chorus to a new level"

"There was a real moment of collective emotion when Lee-la sang the chorus for the first time in the studio. We all felt it, it was magical"

"Bob said 'forget everything you know about guitar playing and just go for it.' I only played one take of the solo. He was right!"

