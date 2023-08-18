The Damn Truth Announce UK Fall Tour

(Noble) Due to popular demand, the critically acclaimed psychedelic Montreal four-piece rock and roll band The Damn Truth return to the UK for six UK headline concerts in October 2023. Tickets for the Damn Truth's headline shows go on sale 9am on Friday 18th August from TheGigcartel.com.
In addition to supporting the legendary rock icon Glenn Hughes on his October 2023 UK tour, the Damn Truth will perform six of their own headline concerts at the following venues - Chester Live Rooms (Oct 11), Leeds Brudenell (Oct 16), Galashiels Mac Arts (Oct 18), Northampton Black Prince (Oct 22), Norwich Waterfront (Oct 24), and Dover Booking Hall (Oct 26).
The band consisting of Lee-La Baum (vocals, guitar), Tom Shemer (guitar), PY Letellier (bass) and Dave Traina (drums) recently toured the UK in July 2023 to wall-to-wall rave reviews. Their recent performance at Steelhouse Festival stood out as a major highlight to the 6,000 plus crowd.
Chester, Live Rooms
Wednesday 11 October 2023
Leeds, Brudenell
Monday 16 October 2023
Galashiels, Mac Arts
Wednesday 18 October 2023
Northampton, Black Prince
Sunday 22 October 2023
Norwich, Waterfront
Tuesday 24 October 2023
Dover, Booking Hall
Thursday 26 October 2023
