The Damn Truth Preview 'I Just Gotta Let You Know' Single and Video

(Noble) The Damn Truth are pleased to announce their brand-new single "I Just Gotta Let You Know," released Friday October 20th, and they have shared a teaser trailer for the official video that will also arrive on Friday.
"This is the first song from the sessions for our forthcoming studio album that we are recording with our producer Bob Rock (Aerosmith, Metallica, Motley Crue) at Bryan Adam's recording studio 'The Warehouse' in Vancouver," says TDT's lead singer Lee-La Baum.
Continues Lee-la, "Working with Bob a second time was even more inspiring than the first. I don't know exactly what comes over me, but when I'm in the vocal booth singing into Frank Sinatra's mic, knowing that Bob is in the other room, basically hanging on my every breath, I am able to let go and try all sorts of things that weren't ever in my mind before. It's really freaking fun!"
Adds lead guitarist Tom Shemer, "The whole thing started with a riff and I knew immediately that I had something cool here. I showed the riff to Lee-la and she came up with the melody and lyrics for the verses right there on the spot."
"We had the song banging on high energy from beginning to end, very much in the spirit of The Kinks, and once the train was rolling, there was no stopping it."
"Once Bob heard the song, he felt that the chorus should be different somehow.
It didn't take long to iron out the details and bring that chorus to a new level"
"There was a real moment of collective emotion when Lee-la sang the chorus for the first time in the studio. We all felt it, it was magical"
"Bob said 'forget everything you know about guitar playing and just go for it.' I only played one take of the solo. He was right!
"I Just Gotta Let You Know" dovetails The Damn Truth's October 2023 UK Headline Concerts, plus shows supporting Glenn Hughes on his Glenn Hughes Performs Classic Deep Purple Live Celebrating The 50th Anniversary of 'Burn' UK tour.
