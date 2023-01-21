Joe Bonamassa Adds Kenny Wayne Shepherd And More To Cruise Lineup

Cruise poster

(Noble) Joe Bonamassa and Sixthman have announced the addition of 3 new artists to the Keeping the Blues Alive At Sea Mediterranean III line-up that will sail this summer.

Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Laura Cox, and When Rivers Meet are the latest to join the star-studded lineup on the third European voyage of Bonamassa's world-famous floating blues-rock party at sea.

Keeping the Blues Alive At Sea Mediterranean III sails August 17-22, 2023, traveling from Athens, Greece to Dubrovnik, Croatia and Santorini, Greece aboard the luxurious Norwegian Jade.

This five-night music festival at sea will feature performances from 20+ amazing blues artists, including Joe Bonamassa, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Blackberry Smoke, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, Ruthie Foster and more. Cruisers can expect two unique sets from Bonamassa along with dozens of electrifying live performances and once-in-a-lifetime collaborations that can't be seen anywhere else.





