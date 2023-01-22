Nothing More Share 'The Other F Word' Lyric Video

Spirits cover art

Nothing More have shared the lyric video for their brand new single "The Other F Word", the latest track from their acclaimed 2022 studio album, "Spirits".

According to SRO, "The Other F Word", lyric video follows a series of lyric video releases tied to the "Spirit Type" result one gets after taking the band's meta-personality "Spirits Test."

These "Spirit Type" characters are further explored in Nothing More's forthcoming debut graphic novel "Spirits VOL. 1" that is due shortly via Z2 Comics.

The band will be supporting the new album with Spirits 2023 headlining tour of North America featuring special guests Crown The Empire and Thousand Below. Watch the new lyric video and see the tour dates below:



Spirits 2023 Tour Dates

3/31 Richmond, VA - The National

4/1 Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

4/2 St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

4/4 Harrisburg, PA - HMAC

4/5 Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall

4/7 Philadelphia, PA - TLA

4/8 Worcester, MA - The Palladium

4/9 New York, NY - Irving Plaza

4/11 Evansville, IN - Victory Theatre

4/12 Dubuque, AL - Five Flags Civic Center

4/13 Clive, IA - Horizons Event Center

4/15 Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

4/16 Omaha, NE - The Admiral

4/17 Denver, CO - Ogden Theater

4/19 Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

4/21 Calgary, AB - The Palace Theater

4/22 Edmonton, AB - Midway

4/24 Vancouver, BC - The Commodore Ballroom

4/25 Boise, ID - The Knitting Factory

4/27 Seattle, WA - Neptune

4/28 Portland, OR - The Roseland Theater

4/29 Spokane, WA - The Knitting Factory

5/1 Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

5/3 Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco

5/5 San Diego, CA - Observatory Northpark

Other Dates and Festival Appearances:

1/22-1/28 Canaveral Acres, FL - Shiprocked Cruise

5/6 Phoenix, AZ - UFEST 2023 @ AK Chin Pavillion (with Godsmack, I Prevail)

5/26 Bloomington, IL - The Castle Theatre

5/27 Moline, IL - The Rust Belt

5/28 Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple

6/10 Nickelsdorf, AT - Nova Rock 2023

6/15-18 Clisson, FR - Hellfest 2023

6/21 Wetzikon/Unter-wetzikon, CH - Heavy Load Festival Wetzikon 2023

6/25 Bologna, IT - KNOTFEST Italy 2023

6/30 VIveiro, ES - Resurrection Fest 2023





