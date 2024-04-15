Nothing More Premiere Video For 'House On Sand' featuring I Prevail's Eric Vanlerberghe

(SRO) Nothing More have unveiled a music video for their new track "House On Sand" featuring I Prevail vocalist Eric Vanlerberghe. The video features a cinematic AI landscape intro, created by artist Taylor Gahm, followed by action-packed performance footage of Nothing More and Eric V.

"Sometimes you lose sight of your purpose in life and wander off of the path you were on," says frontman Jonny Hawkins on "House On Sand". "Years later you find yourself in a life that does not match the vision you once had for yourself. Trapped, you are left with a choice...betray your inner voice, or trust it; continue on and play it safe, or turn back and start again... I'm starting again."

"House On Sand (feat. Eric V of I Prevail)" will be featured on Nothing More's newly announced fifth album CARNAL due June 28 via Better Noise Musc. The album also includes their current Top 10 Active Rock radio single "If It Doesn't Hurt" which is currently at #9 and rising. Recorded with Grammy-nominated producer Wzrd Bld (Disturbed, Motionless In White, A Day To Remember) with Mixing and mastering by Zakk Cervini (Limp Bizkit, MGK, Bring Me The Horizon), CARNAL unites Nothing More's trademark introspective philosophical lyrics and unapologetically massive anthems with in-your-face rockers designed for an all-encompassing audience.

Tomorrow, April 16, Nothing More will kick off their co-headlining North American with Wage War and special guests Veil of Maya and Sleep Theory. The tour will begin in Charlotte, NC and stretch throughout May 18 ending in Bloomington, IL. The band will then head out as direct support for rock icons Godsmack (6/23-6/26) as they make their way to several of the biggest fall rock festivals including Louder Than Life, Aftershock and MMR*B*Q.

NOTHING MORE 2024 TOUR DATES:

4/16 Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore *

4/17 Birmingham, AL - Avalon Brewing Company *

4/18 New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore *

4/20 Austin, TX - Stubb's ^

4/22 Grand Junction, CO - Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park (outdoor) *

4/24 Riverside, CA - RMA *

4/25 San Diego, CA - Observatory Northpark %

4/26 Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl *

4/28 Albuquerque, NM - REVEL *

4/30 Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre *

5/1 Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom *

5/3 Green Bay, WI - Epic Event Center *

5/4 East Moline, IL - The Rust Belt *

5/5 Omaha, NE - The Astro *

5/7 Madison, WI - The Sylvee *

5/8 Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live *

5/10 Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center *

5/11 Columbus, OH - Kemba Live ^%

5/12 Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE %

5/14 Norfolk, VA - The NorVA *

5/15 Raleigh, NC - The Ritz *

5/17 Indianapolis, IN - The Egyptian Room *

5/18 Bloomington, IL - The Castle Theatre ^%

7/23 Johnston, PA - 1st Summit Arena at Cambria County War Memorial #

7/25 Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion #

7/26 Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater #

9/21 Camden, NJ - MMR*B*Q 2024 &

9/27 Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life &

10/13 Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival &

*co-headlining with Wage War, Veil of Maya & Sleep Theory

^ no Sleep Theory

% no Wage War

# with Godsmack and Flat Black

& festival date

