Puscifer Share Billy Howerdel Created 'A Singularity' Video

Album art

(Speakeasy) Puscifer have premiered a Billy Howerdel created "A Singularity" video, the first in a series of "A Singularity (Re-imagined by Carina Round)" videos, crafted by friends, and family.

The videos will promote the track from the forthcoming album, "Existential Reckoning: Re-Wired", which will arrive on March 31st and will be a track-by-track re-imagination of their most recent album, Existential Reckoning.



Maynard James Keenan explains: "Upon hearing Carina's rewire of 'A Singularity,' many of our extended family were moved and wanted to submit their own version of an accompanying video/film. I couldn't decide which to use, so screw it. We'll be releasing them one at a time over the next few weeks. Hope you enjoy them as much as we did."



The official video, a Keenan-created clip, which focused on the song's muse, his beloved dog MiHo, who passed in October 2021, arrived earlier this month. The additional videos include offerings by video director Odin Wadleigh, actor Yul Vásquez, visual artist Alisa Akay and Keenan's daughter, Lei Li.



"In making this music video it was easy to get pulled into the landscape of this track," says Howerdel of the inspiration for his video. "It screams of stillness, beauty and discourse. I barely made it back to earth." Watch the Billy Howerdel created video below:





