AC/DC Played First Show In 7 Years At Power Trip Festival - 2023 In Review

(hennemusic) AC/DC Played First Show In 7 Years At Power Trip Festival was a top 23 story of Oct 2023: AC/DC performed their first show in seven years during an October 7 appearance at the Power Trip festival in California, and fan-filmed video from the event is streaming online.
The band's headline set - which followed openers Judas Priest - mixed classic tracks from throughout the group's career, including the live debut of two singles from 2020's "Power Up": "Demon Fire" and "Shot In The Dark."
According to setlist.fm, AC/DC delivered several rare vintage tunes, starting with "If You Want Blood (You've Got It)", which the site notes is the first time as a set-opener and its first performance with Brian Johnson since 2003; "Stiff Upper Lip" was also featured for the first time 2003, while "Dog Eat Dog" saw its first appearance since 2009 and Johnson's first take on "Riff Raff" since 1996 and first time at an actual gig.
The Power Trip appearance saw the return of Johnson to the lineup for the first time since 2016, with bassist Cliff Williams coming out of retirement for the festival, and drummer Matt Laug sitting in for Phil Rudd.
"Power Up" debuted at No. 1 in more than 20 countries - including the US and UK, among others - while also enjoying a four-week run atop the Australian charts.
Stream video from the Power Trip festival here.
