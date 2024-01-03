AC/DC's Chris Slade Sets Record Straight On Axl Rose

Former AC/DC drummer Chris Slade says that Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose is "nothing like the character" that he is made out to be in the press, after working with him.

Rose was recruited by AC/DC to fill in for frontman Brian Johnson on the final dates of the Rock Or Bust Tour in 2016 after Johnson was warned by doctors that he faced possible hearing loss if he continued the trek.

Slade spoke to WalesOnline about working with Rose on the tour and what it was like to have him added to the trek.

"To be honest, I was incredulous. We were auditioning singers - we tried four or five. And I didn't know anything about it. All of a sudden they said: 'It's Axl Rose tomorrow'. I knew all the horror stories, of course. I met him, shook his hand, and thought: 'This guy's all right'. And he was. He's nothing like the character you've heard about - he tells great jokes. He's as funny as Brian is."

