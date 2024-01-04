Original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley revealed in a new radio interview that he is planning to make a biopic about himself and shared his plans for a third installment of his "Origins" cover album series.
Frehley checked in with Terrie Carr at the Morristown, NJ radio station 105.5 WDHA to talk about his forthcoming album, "10,000 Volts", which arrives on February 23rd.
During the chat, Ace revealed what he is planning next which includes "Origins Vol. 3", the third installment in his covers album series. He shared, "We can get some great guest stars and pick some really great songs I haven't done. Because remember, in the late '60s and early '70s, there was so many great songs, you know.
"Lita Ford called me up the other day, she wants to be involved again. I've gotta give Slash a call. That's all I can say at the moment... Origins Vol. 3 is gonna be the next release."
Ace was asked if he has any involvement in the forthcoming KISS biopic and he responded, The only thing I'm planning is a KISS movie about my life, because I think my life is the most interesting of the four original members. No offence to any of the other guys, but you know, my life is like a fairytale."
Watch part 1 of the interview below and part 2 - 6 here.
Ace Frehley Reacts To KISS Launching New Era With Avatars
Ace Frehley Announces 10,000 Volts Album With Title Track Video
Ace Frehley Addresses Appearance At Final KISS Concert
KISS Farewell Tour Reunion Offer Rejected By Ace and Peter
Rage Against the Machine Break Up Again- Ace Frehley Plans Biopic and New Origins Album- more
AC/DC's Chris Slade Sets Record Straight On Axl Rose- Former Mr. Bungle Member Arrested Over Alleged Murder Of Girlfriend- more
Saxon - Hell, Fire and Damnation
Quick Flicks: Billy Idol - Stateline: Live at the Hoover Dam (Blu-ray)
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Wyoming Ice Festival
Rock Reads - Queen, Fleetwood Mac, David Bowie and Sammy Hagar
Rage Against the Machine Break Up Again
Ace Frehley Plans Biopic and New Origins Album
Van Halen In The Studio For 1984 Anniversary
Megadeth Release Fan-Focused Digital Collectables (NFTS)
Totally Tubular Festival: 80's New Wave Tour Coming This Summer
Tommy Emmanuel Announces U.S. Tour Dates
Jelly Roll Delivering 'Halfway To Hell' This Month
Second Shooter Launching Tour As Debut Album Arrives