Ace Frehley Plans Biopic and New Origins Album

Original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley revealed in a new radio interview that he is planning to make a biopic about himself and shared his plans for a third installment of his "Origins" cover album series.

Frehley checked in with Terrie Carr at the Morristown, NJ radio station 105.5 WDHA to talk about his forthcoming album, "10,000 Volts", which arrives on February 23rd.

During the chat, Ace revealed what he is planning next which includes "Origins Vol. 3", the third installment in his covers album series. He shared, "We can get some great guest stars and pick some really great songs I haven't done. Because remember, in the late '60s and early '70s, there was so many great songs, you know.

"Lita Ford called me up the other day, she wants to be involved again. I've gotta give Slash a call. That's all I can say at the moment... Origins Vol. 3 is gonna be the next release."

Ace was asked if he has any involvement in the forthcoming KISS biopic and he responded, The only thing I'm planning is a KISS movie about my life, because I think my life is the most interesting of the four original members. No offence to any of the other guys, but you know, my life is like a fairytale."

Watch part 1 of the interview below and part 2 - 6 here.

Related Stories

Ace Frehley Reacts To KISS Launching New Era With Avatars

Ace Frehley Announces 10,000 Volts Album With Title Track Video

Ace Frehley Addresses Appearance At Final KISS Concert

KISS Farewell Tour Reunion Offer Rejected By Ace and Peter

News > Ace Frehley