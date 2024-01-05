Liam Gallagher and John Squire Team Up For 'Just Another Rainbow'

(Warner) Oasis' Liam Gallagher has teamed up with John Squire of The Stone Roses as they release their first single together, "Just Another Rainbow," with more new music to follow as the year unfolds.

About the collaboration, John says, "To me the most obvious take on 'Just Another Rainbow' is that it's about disappointment, and the sentiment is that you never get what you really want. But I don't like to explain songs, I think that's the privilege of the listener, it's whatever you want it to be. To me, it's also one of the most uplifting tracks we've made together, which is weird."

Liam adds, "I think John's a top songwriter. Everyone always bangs on about him as a guitarist, but he's a top songwriter too, man, no two ways about it as far as I'm concerned. There's not enough of his music out there, whether it's with the Roses or himself. It's good to see him back writing songs and f***ing good ones. The melodies are mega and then the guitars are a given. But I think even when you take all the f***ing guitars off, you can play the songs all on acoustic and they'll all still blow your mind."

Stay tuned for an official video coming soon. In the meantime, fans can also listen to an exclusive interview with the pair on The Zane Lowe Show on Apple Music today, January 5th at 9am PT/12pm ET.

