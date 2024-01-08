Ace Frehley Announces 2024 Live Dates

Original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley has announced a number of live dates that he will be playing this year to promote his forthcoming solo album, "10,000 Volts".
The guitar icon has lined up performances beginning January 25th in Frankfort, KY at the Grand Theatre through June 28th in Marion, IL - Marion Cultural & Civic Center.
The dates include stops in Indiana, New York, New Jersey, Vermont, Rhode Island, as well as an appearance at this year's Monsters Of Rock Cruise that will set sail from Miami on February 2nd.
"10,000 Volts" will be hitting stores on February 23rd. See the live dates below:
1/25 - Frankfort, KY - Grand Theatre
1/26 - Anderson, IN - Paramount Theatre
1/27 - Nashville, IN - Brown County Music Center
2/2-6 - Miami, FL - Monsters Of Rock Cruise
2/28 - New York, NY - Sony Hall
2/29 - Woonsocket, RI - Stadium Theatre
2/30 - Rutland, VT - Paramount Theatre
4/12 - Rome, NY - Rome Capitol Theatre
4/13 - Carteret, NJ - Carteret Performing Arts & Events Center
6/28 - Marion, IL - Marion Cultural & Civic Center
