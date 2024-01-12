Ace Frehley Goes Behind The Scenes Of '10,000 Volts'

() KISS legend Ace Frehley offers a sneak peek into the making of his forthcoming album, 10,000 Volts, and the title track with a new Behind the Scenes video.
The thunderous, riff-tastic, 11-track album was produced by Ace and Steve Brown (Trixter) and will be released on February 23, 2024. Ace released the single "10,000 Volts" on November 28th. The track has already amassed over 1.6M streams and 800k video views.
Rock 'n' roll and heavy metal simply wouldn't sound, look, or feel the same without Ace Frehley. Among hundreds of accolades, The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inducted him in 2014 as a Co-founder and the original lead guitarist of Kiss.
Guitar World named him in the Top 15 of its "100 Greatest Heavy Metal Guitarists of All Time" and plugged the lead from "Shock Me" on the "50 Greatest Guitar Solos of All Time."
Magnifying the imprint of his catalog as a solo artist, Foo Fighters cut a fan favorite cover of "Ozone," and he even jammed out "New York Groove" alongside The Roots on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
The late Dimebag Darrell of Pantera proudly sported a tattoo of Frehley on his chest, while Tom Morello of Rage Against The Machine celebrated him on X/Twitter as "My first guitar hero."
Ace Frehley Announces 2024 Live Dates
Ace Frehley Plans Biopic and New Origins Album
Ace Frehley Reacts To KISS Launching New Era With Avatars
Ace Frehley Announces 10,000 Volts Album With Title Track Video
Disturbed And Heart's Ann Wilson Share 'Don't Tell Me' Video- The Black Crowes Share First Song From First New Album in 15 Years- Ace Frehley- more
Rush's Alex Lifeson Not Interested in Tour But Open To Working With Geddy Lee- Post Malone, Eddie Vedder Lead Reportin' For Duty Lineup- more
Van Morrison - Accentuate the Positive
Sites and Sounds: On the Blue's New Horizons Cruise
Hot In The City: Winter Concerts in Arizona - Aaron Lewis, G3 and More
Saxon - Hell, Fire and Damnation
Disturbed And Heart's Ann Wilson Share 'Don't Tell Me' Video
Ace Frehley Goes Behind The Scenes Of '10,000 Volts'
Five Finger Death Punch Unplug For Expanded 'Afterlife'
Carlos Santana Recruits Run DMC's Darryl McDaniels For 'Let The Guitar Play'
Aaron Lewis Announces New Album The Hill And Shares New Single
August Burns Red Announce 20th Anniversary Livestream Event
Lockjaw Cover Alice In Chains' 'Them Bones'
Ozzy, Slash, Brian May, Gene Simmons Tribute David Bowie on This Day In Rock 2016