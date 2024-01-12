Ace Frehley Goes Behind The Scenes Of '10,000 Volts'

() KISS legend Ace Frehley offers a sneak peek into the making of his forthcoming album, 10,000 Volts, and the title track with a new Behind the Scenes video.

The thunderous, riff-tastic, 11-track album was produced by Ace and Steve Brown (Trixter) and will be released on February 23, 2024. Ace released the single "10,000 Volts" on November 28th. The track has already amassed over 1.6M streams and 800k video views.

Rock 'n' roll and heavy metal simply wouldn't sound, look, or feel the same without Ace Frehley. Among hundreds of accolades, The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inducted him in 2014 as a Co-founder and the original lead guitarist of Kiss.

Guitar World named him in the Top 15 of its "100 Greatest Heavy Metal Guitarists of All Time" and plugged the lead from "Shock Me" on the "50 Greatest Guitar Solos of All Time."

Magnifying the imprint of his catalog as a solo artist, Foo Fighters cut a fan favorite cover of "Ozone," and he even jammed out "New York Groove" alongside The Roots on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The late Dimebag Darrell of Pantera proudly sported a tattoo of Frehley on his chest, while Tom Morello of Rage Against The Machine celebrated him on X/Twitter as "My first guitar hero."

