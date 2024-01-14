Freakshow Tribute Jeff LaBar With 'It Hurts Me'

(MBM) Freakshow reveal their second singe and video for the track "It Hurts Me" from the new album "So Shall It Be". The track is written for the late Cinderella/Freakshow guitarist Jeff LaBar.

It is a special song for Ronnie Borchert and the band and they capture that in this performance of (It Hurts Me). "So Shall It Be" features the incredible talents of Ronni Borchert, Carlos Cavazo, Greg Chaisson and Stet Howland.

Their debut album was a supergroup featuring Miss Crazy's Ronnie Borchert, Cinderella's Jeff LaBar, Quiet Riot's Frankie Banali, and Tony Franklin, who had played in The Firm, Blue Murder, and Whitesnake.

Fast Forward to 2023 ...different players, yet another output of AMAZING, hook-filled, blazing rock-n-roll! Ronnie Borchert brings together friends Carlos Cavazo on guitars (Quiet Riot & Ratt), Greg Chaisson on bass (Badlands & Atomic Kings), and Stet Howland on drums (W.A.S.P. & Metal Church) to record the brand-new album "So Shall It Be."

FREAKSHOW's founder, Ronnie Borchert stormed onto the rock scene in 2005 as the frontmanfor San Francisco-based Miss Crazy. His vocal style quickly solidified Miss Crazy as one of the best new melodic rock bands and drew quick comparisons to singers such as Brian Johnson, Tom Keifer, Steve Whitman, and Joe Elliot. Prior to Miss Crazy and FREAKSHOW, Ronnie was the lead vocalist for melodic hard rock and glam bands Amsterdam and Trixie.

