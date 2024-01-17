Motley Crue Launch The Crueseaum

Motley Crue teased fans last week that a big announcement was coming this week and as expected the group announced the launch of their virtual museum, dubbed the Crueseum.

Here is the official announcement: Coinciding with the band's 43rd anniversary today, Motley Crue is excited to open the virtual doors for fans to experience the World's Most Notorious Museum, the Crueseum, which gives visitors a glimpse into the wild 40+ year history of the iconic rock band.

This living, breathing, virtual museum, developed in partnership with Definitive Authentic/Inveniem, features memorabilia ranging from stage clothes, photographs, instruments, to mementos and many other gems - many of which have never been seen by the public.

The band's personal archives will open to fans with three different collections: "Shout at the Devil," a celebration of the Crue's legendary breakthrough album; "On with the Show," a dedication to Motley's life on the road; and "Home Sweet Home - Los Angeles," a dirty love letter to the city that made them. The Crueseum is continually growing and will be replenished with exclusive items and much more to come - fans of the band are encouraged to check back often.

Motley Crue has partnered with Definitive Authentic to compile, archive and bring to life the expansive collection found in the Crueseum. For access to the Crueseum and to purchase items from the band's private collections, please visit www.Crueseum.com. Motley Crue are also excited to announce they are bringing back their legendary fan club from the 80's, S.I.N. Club, due to ongoing fan demand. S.I.N. Club will give fans exclusive first access to tickets and other perks.

