P.O.D. Deliver 'I WON'T BOW DOWN' Video and Announce Album

P.O.D. have premiered a music video for their new single "I WON'T BOW DOWN," which is the latest track from their just announced new album "VERITAS", that is set to hit stores on May 3rd.

"We can't wait for you all to hear the new album in its entirety," states Curiel. "We've put so much heart and soul into this recording. We are extremely proud of it. We hope to see all your beautiful faces in city near you. Thank you for your unwavering support. We love and appreciate you all."

Sandoval furthers, "There's a first time for everything and the writing and recording process of this record will definitely not be the last. We might've just created our best album yet!"

"This will most likely be one of my favorite P.O.D. records," says Daniels. "There are some songs on this record that are so different from one another, but still have that P.O.D. So Cal flavor."

VERITAS TRACK LISTING:

"DROP" (Feat. Randy Blythe)

"I GOT THAT"

"AFRAID TO DIE" (Feat. Tatiana Shmayluk)

"DEAD RIGHT"

"BREAKING"

"LAY ME DOWN" (Roo's Song)

"I WON'T BOW DOWN"

"THIS IS MY LIFE" (Feat. Cove Reber)

"LIES WE TELL OURSELVES"

"WE ARE ONE (OUR STRUGGLE)"

"FEELING STRANGE"

