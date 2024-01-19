Joanne Shaw Taylor Shares 'A Good Goodbye' Video

(Noble) Joanne Shaw Taylor, the chart-topping British blues-rock guitarist, is set to enchant the music world with her latest single "A Good Goodbye", produced by Kevin Shirley (Black Crowes, Journey, Aerosmith). The single is taken from Joanne's forthcoming studio album that will be released later this year.
"A Good Goodbye" is a soulful composition that masterfully encapsulates the bittersweet essence of parting ways in a relationship. Joanne Shaw Taylor, recognized for her exceptional guitar skills and powerful songwriting, continues her ascent in the music world with this new release. Her journey, which began at the age of 16 when discovered by Dave Stewart of the Eurythmics, has seen her garner accolades from music icons like Stevie Wonder and Annie Lennox.
Following the success of albums like Reckless Heart, The Blues Album, and Nobody's Fool, Joanne's highly anticipated forthcoming album is poised to be another landmark in her illustrious career.
Her new single, "A Good Goodbye," co-written with Carmen Vandenburg, resonates with Joanne's emotive vocals and rich guitar riffs. Joanne says, "This song is about knowing when it's time to leave a relationship and that it will actually be a blessing."
Joanne Shaw Taylor Covers 'All The Way From America'
Joanne Shaw Taylor Recruits Connor Selby For Upcoming Tour
Joanne Shaw Taylor Premieres 'Wild Love' Video
Joanne Shaw Taylor Announce 2024 UK Tour
David Lee Roth Mocks Sammy Hagar With 'The Ballad Of Popsicle Sam'- Dolly Parton Expands Rock Star Album For Her Birthday- more
Gene Simmons' First Post-KISS Performance Announced- Dark Funeral's Andreas Vingback Hospitalized For Blood Clot- more
The Blues: 2023 Wrap-Up Part 1: Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band, Jason Ricci and the Bad Kind, More
On The Record: Spotlight on Craft Recordings (Collective Soul, Social Distortion, More)
Van Morrison - Accentuate the Positive
David Lee Roth Mocks Sammy Hagar With 'The Ballad Of Popsicle Sam'
Dolly Parton Expands Rock Star Album For Her Birthday
Judas Priest Deliver 'Crown Of Horns'
Nothing More Premiere 'If It Doesn't Hurt' Video
Queen Look Back On 'These Are The Days Of Our Lives' For The Greatest Live
Joanne Shaw Taylor Shares 'A Good Goodbye' Video
The Alarm, The Blow Monkeys and Belouis Some Announce Live Today Love Tomorrow Tour MMXXIV
TR3 Featuring Tim Reynolds Celebrate Album Release With 'So Am I' Video