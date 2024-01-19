Joanne Shaw Taylor Shares 'A Good Goodbye' Video

(Noble) Joanne Shaw Taylor, the chart-topping British blues-rock guitarist, is set to enchant the music world with her latest single "A Good Goodbye", produced by Kevin Shirley (Black Crowes, Journey, Aerosmith). The single is taken from Joanne's forthcoming studio album that will be released later this year.

"A Good Goodbye" is a soulful composition that masterfully encapsulates the bittersweet essence of parting ways in a relationship. Joanne Shaw Taylor, recognized for her exceptional guitar skills and powerful songwriting, continues her ascent in the music world with this new release. Her journey, which began at the age of 16 when discovered by Dave Stewart of the Eurythmics, has seen her garner accolades from music icons like Stevie Wonder and Annie Lennox.

Following the success of albums like Reckless Heart, The Blues Album, and Nobody's Fool, Joanne's highly anticipated forthcoming album is poised to be another landmark in her illustrious career.

Her new single, "A Good Goodbye," co-written with Carmen Vandenburg, resonates with Joanne's emotive vocals and rich guitar riffs. Joanne says, "This song is about knowing when it's time to leave a relationship and that it will actually be a blessing."

Related Stories

Joanne Shaw Taylor Covers 'All The Way From America'

Joanne Shaw Taylor Recruits Connor Selby For Upcoming Tour

Joanne Shaw Taylor Premieres 'Wild Love' Video

Joanne Shaw Taylor Announce 2024 UK Tour

News > Joanne Shaw Taylor