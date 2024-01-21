Doro Releasing Rob Halford Duet On Special Vinyl

(Suspicious Activities) DORO's latest release, the four-track single "Total Eclipse of The Heart" will be released on March 1st via her Rare Diamonds Productions. In addition to the title track (a duet with Rob Halford), it also includes an exclusive new version of her song "Warlocks and Witches."
Set to be released on CD-EP and 7" vinyl formats, this extraordinary release is a mind-blowing version of the smash hit "Total Eclipse of the Heart," where DORO once again joined forces with the Metal God himself, Rob Halford from Judas Priest.
Witness the fusion of two iconic voices as they breathe new life into this classic hit, creating a rendition that will send shivers down your spine. Currently topping over one million views, the video for the single can be seen and heard
