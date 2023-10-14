Doro Unleashes 'Children Of The Dawn' Video

(Nuclear Blast) Doro presents us with her fourth new single titled 'Children Of The Dawn', from her highly anticipated new studio album Conqueress - Forever Strong and Proud, out on October 27th via Nuclear Blast Records.

The album opening track 'Children Of The Dawn' is an anthemic masterpiece. With its powerful melodies and the addition of rough, male backing vocals, the track showcases Doro's versatility and artistic brilliance in every note.

She had this to say about the track, "'Children Of The Dawn' is an epic anthem, powerful and stirring! It's one of my absolute favourite tracks on the new album and that's why it's the opener."

Director Mirko Witzki delivered a stunning video for ´Children Of The Dawn´. Watch it below:

