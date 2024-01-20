Singled Out: Eddie Berman's First of Spring (Kiera's Song)

Eddie Berman just released his new album, "Signal Fire", and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the record's latest single "First of Spring (Kiera's Song)." Here is the story:

Some years back I had written the song "Pascal's Triangle"about the birth of my older daughter Bridget and becoming a father for the first time. I also named my 2017 album Before The Bridge after her. So I've known for a while that I needed to write something good for my younger daughter Keira. I tried a number of times to force some songs before, but they never turned out well. I'm not the sort of writer that can really set out saying "I'm going to write about (blank) today." It has to be a sort of natural, stream of consciousness kind of thing. But when I was writing this new album I found myself all of sudden telling the story of Keira's birth. I think I had blocked out the experience somewhat, with how terrifying it was, momentarily at least.

Immediately out of the womb, she was breathing in this shallow, almost hyperventilating way. The nurses whisked Keira and me out of the delivery room and into a side room to put her on a CPAP machine. Nothing seemed to be helping her, and the hospital was preparing a bed for her in the intensive care unit. And I was told neither my wife or I would be able to see her for at least a couple days. I was terrified for her and couldn't stomach the idea of having to go back to the delivery room empty handed. But after almost a half an hour, right as the nurse was going to shut off the CPAP machine, Keira took a deep breath, and then another, and another. And they handed her to me and I brought her back to her mom. So the song is about that experience, what resulted from it, and just appreciating each and every breath...

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here

Related Stories

Singled Out: Eddie Berman's Water In A Barrel

News > Eddie Berman