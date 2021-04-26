Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Launching Spoken Word Tour

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson has announced that he will be launching a spoken word tour this summer that will visit six cities across the UK in August.

The "An Evening With Bruce Dickinson" tour will be kicking off on August 1st at the Theatre Royal in Brighton, followed by events in Salford, Bradford, Nottingham and Birmingham.

Bruce will be wrapping up the string of shows in London at the O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on August 10th. Tickets are set to go on sale this Thursday, April 29 at 10 a.m. See the dates below:

Aug. 01 - Theatre Royal, Brighton

Aug. 04 - The Lowry, Salford

Aug. 05 - St George's Hall, Bradford

Aug. 08 - Theatre Royal, Nottingham

Aug. 09 - The Alexandra, Birmingham

Aug. 10 - O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire, London



