The Libertines have shared a music video for their brand new single "Shiver". The track comes from the band's forthcoming album, " All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade", which will arrive March 8th. Listen/Stream Shiver HERE!
Carl Barat had the following to say about the new song that he co-wrote with Peter Doherty, "Peter had a song and I had a song and we mashed them up and did it collaboratively."
Peter added, "I would probably find it difficult to work out who did what because we were both there the whole time through its creation. It should really be called 'The Last Dream Of Every Dying Soldier', but everyone liked the title 'Shiver'."
The video was directed by Alex Brown (La Roux / James Blake) and was shot in Cliftonville, Margate and at The Libertines' hotel The Albion Rooms. Watch it below:
The Libertines Reveal 'Night Of The Hunter'
The Libertines Announce New Album 'All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade'
Peter Doherty And Frederic Lo Deliver 'The Epidemiologist' Video
Motley Crue's Reunion Crossed Age Boundaries- Ben Bruce Leaves Asking Alexandria- Papa Roach Joined By Chris Daughtry For 'Scars'- more
David Lee Roth Mocks Sammy Hagar With 'The Ballad Of Popsicle Sam'- Dolly Parton Expands Rock Star Album For Her Birthday- more
The Blues: 2023 Wrap-Up Part 1: Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band, Jason Ricci and the Bad Kind, More
On The Record: Spotlight on Craft Recordings (Collective Soul, Social Distortion, More)
Van Morrison - Accentuate the Positive
Motley Crue's Reunion Crossed Age Boundaries
Ben Bruce Leaves Asking Alexandria
Spoken Recruit Korn's Brian 'Head' Welch For 'Anymore'
The Plot In You Get 'Closure' With New Video
The Libertines Deliver 'Shiver' Video
Alien Ant Farm Stream New Single 'So Cold'
Cory Marks Delivers 'A Different Kind Of Year'
Big Wolf Band Announce New Album With 'Empire and a Prayer' Video