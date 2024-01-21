The Libertines Deliver 'Shiver' Video

The Libertines have shared a music video for their brand new single "Shiver". The track comes from the band's forthcoming album, " All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade", which will arrive March 8th. Listen/Stream Shiver HERE!

Carl Barat had the following to say about the new song that he co-wrote with Peter Doherty, "Peter had a song and I had a song and we mashed them up and did it collaboratively."

Peter added, "I would probably find it difficult to work out who did what because we were both there the whole time through its creation. It should really be called 'The Last Dream Of Every Dying Soldier', but everyone liked the title 'Shiver'."

The video was directed by Alex Brown (La Roux / James Blake) and was shot in Cliftonville, Margate and at The Libertines' hotel The Albion Rooms. Watch it below:

