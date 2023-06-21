Brooks & Dunn Wrap Extended Reboot Tour With Total Sellout

(The GreenRoom) The best-selling duo of all time, Brooks & Dunn continue to hit milestones, closing their extended REBOOT TOUR with 17 sold-out arena shows. With special guests Scotty McCreery and special guest Megan Moroney, the "country greats" (Dallas Observer) kicked off their tour in Kansas City, Mo's on May 4 and closed it this weekend in Greensboro, NC on June 17.

From start to encore every night, Brooks & Dunn had the packed crowds singing along to a "string of chart-topping hits dates back three decades" (The Morning Sun) including "Brand New Man," "Boot Scootin' Boogie," "Only in America" and many more.

"A floor that crowded wouldn't allow for line dancing...but Brooks & Dunn fans at PPG Paints Arena still found a way Friday to shake, spin and slide their feet just a little, as the record-setting classic country band encored with "Boot Scootin' Boogie."" - The Times Pittsburgh/Beaver County Times

"The jubilant crowd ate it all up, dancing in the aisles to the likes of "Ain't Nothing 'Bout You" and singing along to "Red Dirt Road." One gets the feeling they won't have to wait another 13 years to see them again." - Pioneer Press

With 20 No. 1 hits stretching back to 1991, two GRAMMY awards, dozens of ACM and CMA honors and a discography counting more album sales than any duo in history - regardless of genre - Brooks & Dunn's influence on today's country has never been in question. Hits like "Boot Scootin' Boogie," "My Maria" and "Believe" have propelled the duo to more than 30 million albums sold, with the New York Times heralding "together they helped drive the power-country era of the early-to-mid 1990s and continued to benefit from the sea change in the genre they helped initiate right through their most recent albums." Their original "Merle Haggard meets The Rolling Stones" vibe made them progressive stars in their own right. The duo's collaboration project REBOOT debuted at No. One on Billboard's Top Country Albums. The impressive feat marks the first time the duo has topped the album charts since 2009 while simultaneously earning the duo their 10th Billboard 200 Top 10 album, the most of any country duo or group in the chart's history. In 2019 the duo was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in the "Modern Era Artist" category.

