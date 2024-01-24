Pearl Jam Star Broke Fan's Nose On This Day In Rock 2014

A Pearl Jam fan made headlines on this Day in Rock 2014 after having his nose broken by bass player Jeff Ament during a basketball game that also featured Arcade Fire's Win Butler.

Sherif Hassan was playing with Ament and Butler in New Zealand when he had his nose broken by Ament's elbow. He spoke to Australian radio station Triple J about the incident.

"He's aggressive, I'll tell you that much. He broke my nose. All I heard was Win going off about how the rules are rubbish down here, and throwing balls around and chucking a bit of a hissy fit."

Hassan said that Ament gave him a pair of tickets and backstage passes to the Auckland edition of the Big Day Out festival, that featured Pearl Jam, Arcade Fire, Deftones, Mudhoney, Primus and more.

"It was worth it," he said of the injury and subsequent gift. "I got to meet Lorde [she] was just chilling backstage, it was weird seeing her in person. We got to the front of stage for Pearl Jam, and [frontman] Eddie Vedder gave me a shout out."

