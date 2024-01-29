Wage War and Nothing More Announce North American Tour

Wage War and Nothing More have announced that they will teaming up this spring for a North American coheadlining tour that will also feature special guests Veil of Maya and Sleep Theory.
The tour is set to kick off on Tuesday, April 16th in Charlotte, NC at The Fillmore and will wrap up on Friday, May 17th in Indianapolis, IN at the Egyptian Room at Old National Centre.
Sleep Theory will not be performing at the Austin, Grand Rapids or Bethlehem, PA stops of the tour. Tickets for the trek will go on sale to the general public this Friday, February 2nd at 10am local time. See the dates below:
4/16 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
4/17 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company
4/18 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore
4/20 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater
4/22 - Grand Junction, CO - Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park (Outdoor)
4/24 - Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium
4/28 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel Entertainment Center
4/30 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre
5/1 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom
5/3 - Green Bay, WI - EPIC Event Center
5/4 - East Moline, IL - The Rust Belt
5/5 - Omaha, NE - The Astro
5/7 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee
5/8 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe
5/10 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center
5/14 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVA
5/15 - Greensboro, NC - Piedmont Hall
5/17 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
