Wage War have released a music video for their new single "NAIL5". The track comes from their just announced new studio album, "STIGMA", which will be released digitally on June 21sts, followed by physical release on September 6th.
Atom Splitter sent over these details: The song comes in hot with subtle synths, cool and unexpected vocal tricks, chunky, industrial-inspired riffs, and undeniable ferocity. "NAIL5" is erected on a groove that will have you nodding your head. Wage War continue to experiment with their sound, and fans and new listeners will be happy to ride sidecar as the band takes thrilling and unpredictable sonic twists and turns.
"'NAIL5' is a tribute to our fifth album and continuing to push the envelope in every way, and in this instance, the heavy side," the band says. "We took the elements that we loved from our past discography and turned it all the way up. The message: You're either in or you're in the way."
Wage War and Nothing More Announce North American Tour
Wage War Announce '10 Years of Wage War' Holiday Show
Wage War Share Never Said Goodbye Video And Announce Album
A Day To Remember And Wage War Unplugging For Theater Tour
Thursday Deliver First New Song Since 2011- Nothing More Recruit I Prevail Frontman For 'House On Sand'- more
Slash Teams With Chris Stapleton To Cover Fleetwood Mac's 'Oh Well'- Pearl Jam Expand One Night Only Event- Rolling Stones Streaming Documentary- more
Hot In The City: Prog Band Tu-Ner Coming to Phoenix
Sites and Sounds: Daytona Beach Ready to Rumble with Welcome to Rockville
Ross Valory - All of the Above
Thursday Deliver First New Song Since 2011
Nothing More Recruit I Prevail Frontman For 'House On Sand'
Watch Wage War's 'NAIL5' Video
The Suicide Disease Share 'Descent'
Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross Enlist Boys Noize For Challengers [Mixed]
Sponge Frontman Vin Dombroski Travels Back to 1999 For RSD
alltheprettythings Share New Single Ahead of Alesana, Limbs And Vampires Everywhere Tour
Singled Out: Luke Francis' Go Home