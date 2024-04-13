Watch Wage War's 'NAIL5' Video

Wage War have released a music video for their new single "NAIL5". The track comes from their just announced new studio album, "STIGMA", which will be released digitally on June 21sts, followed by physical release on September 6th.

Atom Splitter sent over these details: The song comes in hot with subtle synths, cool and unexpected vocal tricks, chunky, industrial-inspired riffs, and undeniable ferocity. "NAIL5" is erected on a groove that will have you nodding your head. Wage War continue to experiment with their sound, and fans and new listeners will be happy to ride sidecar as the band takes thrilling and unpredictable sonic twists and turns.

"'NAIL5' is a tribute to our fifth album and continuing to push the envelope in every way, and in this instance, the heavy side," the band says. "We took the elements that we loved from our past discography and turned it all the way up. The message: You're either in or you're in the way."

