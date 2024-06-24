Wage War Announce Fall 2024 Headline Tour

(Atom Splitter) Wage War just digitally dropped their fifth album STIGMA on June 21 via Fearless Records. The physical version will land in stores on September 6. The band has just announced its upcoming Fall 2024 headline tour, which kicks off September 29 and runs through November 3. ERRA, thrown, and Fame on Fire will also appear.
The tour includes select radio show appearances, as well. The band will also enjoy a special hometown show at Addition Financial Arena with Pop Evil at WJRR Halloweenie Roast on November 1.
"Our fifth album STIGMA is a collection of songs with their own identity," the band says. "Each song conveys a message and relatable emotion, without two being alike. We wrote the album over the course of the last couple years as a creative unified effort, which we hope is displayed by the continued sense of energy throughout the record. We aimed to refine our versatility and are excited to watch these songs come to life on the road."
All dates for The STIGMA Tour are below. Artist pre-sale and VIP packages go on sale today at 12pm ET. Regular tickets go on sale on Friday, June 28, at 10am local time.
WAGE WAR ON TOUR:
WITH ERRA, THROWN, + FAME ON FIRE:
9/26 - St. Paul, MN - XCEL Center - KXXR Radio Show*
9/28 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre - WRIF RIFF FEST*
9/29 - Chicago, IL - Radius
10/1 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
10/2 - Cincinnati, OH - Andrew J Brady Music Center
10/4 - Wallingford, CT - The Dome at Oakdale
10/5 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater
10/6 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner
10/8 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia
10/9 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring
10/11 - Sauget, IL - Pop's Nightclub
10/12 - Little Rock, AR - Little Rock Hall
10/13 - Mobile, AL - Soul Kitchen
10/15 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum
10/17 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
10/18 - Salt Lake City, UT - Rockwell at The Complex
10/19 - Boise, ID - Revolution Concert House
10/22 - Tacoma, WA - Temple Theatre
10/23 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
10/25 - Pomona, CA - Fox Theater
10/26 - San Diego, CA - The Sound
10/27 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre
10/29 - San Antonio, TX - Boeing Center at Tech Port
10/30 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
11/1 - Orlando, FL - Addition Financial Arena - WJRR Halloweenie Roast**
11/2 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues
11/3 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
*Wage War Festival Appearance
**Featuring Pop Evil
Wage War Deliver 'Tombstone' Visualizer
Watch Wage War's 'NAIL5' Video
Wage War and Nothing More Announce North American Tour
Wage War Announce '10 Years of Wage War' Holiday Show
Ghost's 'Rite Here Rite Now' Becomes Highest-Grossing Hard Rock Cinema Event In North America- Imagine Dragons To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live- more
Scott Weiland's Widow Reveals 'Truth' About His Death- Willie Nelson Forced To Miss Launch Of Outlaw Music Festival Tour- more
Zach Bryan Celebrating July 4th With New Album Release- Stephen Wilson Jr. Announces Fall Headline Tour- more
Live: The Pixies and Modest Mouse Rock Chicago
Caught In The Act: New Kids on the Block Live 2024
Sites and Sounds: Little Steven's Underground Garage Cruise
Hot In The City: Meet Ozzy Osbourne at Mad Monster Party Arizona 2024
Ghost's 'Rite Here Rite Now' Becomes Highest-Grossing Hard Rock Cinema Event In North America
Imagine Dragons To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live
Record Companies Bring Landmark Cases for Responsible AI
Craig Finn Announces This Is What It Looks Like: Solo Songs & Stories Tour Dates
Gibson Custom Announces Jeff Beck Limited-Edition Sunburst Les Paul
Empire Of The Sun Announces First North American Headline Shows In Five Years
Wage War Announce Fall 2024 Headline Tour
Delain Announces 2025 North American Headline Tour