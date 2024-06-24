Wage War Announce Fall 2024 Headline Tour

(Atom Splitter) Wage War just digitally dropped their fifth album STIGMA on June 21 via Fearless Records. The physical version will land in stores on September 6. The band has just announced its upcoming Fall 2024 headline tour, which kicks off September 29 and runs through November 3. ERRA, thrown, and Fame on Fire will also appear.

The tour includes select radio show appearances, as well. The band will also enjoy a special hometown show at Addition Financial Arena with Pop Evil at WJRR Halloweenie Roast on November 1.

"Our fifth album STIGMA is a collection of songs with their own identity," the band says. "Each song conveys a message and relatable emotion, without two being alike. We wrote the album over the course of the last couple years as a creative unified effort, which we hope is displayed by the continued sense of energy throughout the record. We aimed to refine our versatility and are excited to watch these songs come to life on the road."

All dates for The STIGMA Tour are below. Artist pre-sale and VIP packages go on sale today at 12pm ET. Regular tickets go on sale on Friday, June 28, at 10am local time.

WAGE WAR ON TOUR:

WITH ERRA, THROWN, + FAME ON FIRE:

9/26 - St. Paul, MN - XCEL Center - KXXR Radio Show*

9/28 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre - WRIF RIFF FEST*

9/29 - Chicago, IL - Radius

10/1 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

10/2 - Cincinnati, OH - Andrew J Brady Music Center

10/4 - Wallingford, CT - The Dome at Oakdale

10/5 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater

10/6 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner

10/8 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

10/9 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

10/11 - Sauget, IL - Pop's Nightclub

10/12 - Little Rock, AR - Little Rock Hall

10/13 - Mobile, AL - Soul Kitchen

10/15 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum

10/17 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

10/18 - Salt Lake City, UT - Rockwell at The Complex

10/19 - Boise, ID - Revolution Concert House

10/22 - Tacoma, WA - Temple Theatre

10/23 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

10/25 - Pomona, CA - Fox Theater

10/26 - San Diego, CA - The Sound

10/27 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre

10/29 - San Antonio, TX - Boeing Center at Tech Port

10/30 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

11/1 - Orlando, FL - Addition Financial Arena - WJRR Halloweenie Roast**

11/2 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

11/3 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

*Wage War Festival Appearance

**Featuring Pop Evil

