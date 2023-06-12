Wage War Announce '10 Years of Wage War' Holiday Show

(Atom Splitter) Fresh off a successful and largely sold-out Spring 2023 headline tour, Florida hard rock quintet Wage War - Briton Bond [lead vocals], Cody Quistad [rhythm guitar, clean vocals], Seth Blake [lead guitar], Chris Gaylord [bass], and Stephen Kluesener [drums] - have announced their 10-year celebration holiday show.
This "can't miss" show will take place on Friday, December 15 at the House of Blues in Orlando. ERRA and Zero 9:36 will support, with another special guest to be announced at a later date. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 16 at 10am ET. The pre-sale is set for Tuesday, June 13 from 10am ET to Thursday, June 15 at 10pm ET. Artist Presale Password is WAGEWAR.
"We're very excited to be marking 10 years of Wage War at a venue where we all grew up watching our favorite bands," the band says. "Join us this December at HOB Orlando to celebrate this special moment."
