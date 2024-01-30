Riverside partners with Lost In Ohio to pursue One LP release

(SCP) Lost In Ohio launches a Kickstarter that aims to bring Riverside's One to vinyl and includes options for t-shirts, posters, vintage CDs and more.
Philadelphia natives and former Sire recording artists Riverside are known for their dreamy, often melancholy rock, heavy on jangling guitars, shimmering and emotional tunes.
Their debut, One, was a hit with critics and fans alike, with its ringing guitars and British-influenced tones, reminiscent of bands like Echo and the Bunnymen and The Smiths.
They also had a strong affinity with another area band The Ocean Blue (whose keyboardist Steve Lau produced One). Their songs "Cinnamon Eyes" and "Waterfall" were staples on college radio and MTV.
Riverside has seen renewed activity over the past few years, recently playing sold-out reunion shows with The Ocean Blue, and with more dates in the works for 2024.
Support the effort here.
