AC/DC Reach New Billion Stream Milestone With 'Back In Black'

AC/DC have hit a new milestone of YouTube with the online video streaming service showing that their classic "Back In Black" has surpassed over a billion views, giving the legendary band their second clip that is part of YouTube's "One Billion Views Club".

The official 4K video for title track to the band's blockbuster 1980 album is far ahead of other tracks from the record, "You Shook Me All Night Long" has 317 million views, "Hells Bells" has 273 million, while "Rock and Roll Ain't Noise Pollution" has 23 million views.

This is the second music video for the hard rock legends to reach over a billion views on the platform. Their most viewed visual is for the song "Thunderstruck" with 1.3 billion views.

