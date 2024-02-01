AC/DC have hit a new milestone of YouTube with the online video streaming service showing that their classic "Back In Black" has surpassed over a billion views, giving the legendary band their second clip that is part of YouTube's "One Billion Views Club".
The official 4K video for title track to the band's blockbuster 1980 album is far ahead of other tracks from the record, "You Shook Me All Night Long" has 317 million views, "Hells Bells" has 273 million, while "Rock and Roll Ain't Noise Pollution" has 23 million views.
This is the second music video for the hard rock legends to reach over a billion views on the platform. Their most viewed visual is for the song "Thunderstruck" with 1.3 billion views.
Chris Slade Takes Fans Inside AC/DC - 2023 In Review
AC/DC's Chris Slade Sets Record Straight On Axl Rose
AC/DC Played First Show In 7 Years At Power Trip Festival - 2023 In Review
AC/DC's 50th Anniversary Celebrated By Insider On Beyond The Thunder
Billy Joel Returns With First New Song In Decades- AC/DC Reach New Billion Stream Milestone With 'Back In Black'- more
Ace Frehley Reacts To KISS Farewell Snub- Pink Floyd Announce Collector's Edition Of Newly Remastered 'Dark Side Of The Moon'- more
The Allman Brothers Band - Manley Field House, Syracuse University, April 7, 1972
Quick Flicks: Mark Farner - Rock 'N' Roll Soul Live 1989
The Blues: 2023 Wrap Up Part 2: Mike Zito and Albert Castiglia, Johnny Winter and more
Sites and Sounds: It's Tulsa Time!
Dead & Company Announce Sphere Las Vegas Residency
45th Annual Blues Music Awards Nominees Announced
Venues Reveal 'Unspoken Words' Video
Erra Announce 'Cure' Album With Title Track Video
The Problem With Kids Today Reveal New Single 'All I Wanna Be'
Singled Out: Natalie Del Carmen's You Weren't Even Listening
Billy Joel Returns With First New Song In Decades
AC/DC Reach New Billion Stream Milestone With 'Back In Black'