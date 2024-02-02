Erra Announce 'Cure' Album With Title Track Video

Erra have released a music video for their new song "Cure". The track is the title song to their just announced new studio album, "Cure", which is set to be released on April 5th.

Guitarist/vocalist Jesse Cash had this to say, "'Cure' was one of the last songs we wrote for the records. I had this groove riff that I was just so obsessed with, to the point that I wanted to stay with it for the full duration of the song.

" So even though the song stays in 4/4 for the most part, we're always staying locked into this dotted sequence of on rhythm guitars and kick, making the rhythm feel complex yet easy to latch onto as a listener.

"In the final breakdown section, we stay with this dotted sequence, but switch the time signature to 6/8 for a few bars, before reverting back to 4/4 to close out the song.

"These playful tinkerings with time signature serve as a suitable introduction to the approach we took with grooves throughout the whole record." Stream the video below:

Related Stories

ERRA Premiere 'Pale Iris' Video

We Came As Romans, Erra and Brand of Sacrifice Announce Tour

Erra Release 'Pull From the Ghost' Visualizer

Erra Announce The Pull From The Ghost Tour

News > Erra