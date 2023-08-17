ERRA Premiere 'Pale Iris' Video

ERRA have premiered a music video for their new track "Pale Iris", which is the first new music from the group in a year and comes as they prepare to hit the road with Bad Omens this fall.

Atom Splitter shared the following details: The song opens with an explosive roar from singer J.T. Cavey and takes listeners on a sonic thrill ride, thanks to its dynamics, guitar twists and turns, and urgent tone.

"The first half of the song is a long crescendo to get us into the bridge where the song takes a darker turn and remains there until the end," explains guitarist/vocalist Jesse Cash, offering a deeper look into the songwriting process. "Everything before is meant to create tension to serve that big release and make it as impactful as possible. The tuning drops five semitones in the bridge to further lend to the impact and shift of energy. It is essentially a song written for an 8-string guitar, but executed on 7-string thanks to the convenience of modern pitch-shifting."



He continues, sharing what else inspired the song, saying, "I watched a 2017 Lovecraftian film called The Endless that had this scene where the protagonist realizes a second moon has appeared in the sky. That scene always stuck with me. I can't recall whether it was implied that the moons were the eyes of Cthulhu or directly suggested, but that concept was so fun to me, to imagine there were two giant eyes looking down at us malevolently. From that, I imagined the idea of two coins over the eyes of a corpse resembling two moons over a lifeless earth staring into space."



ERRA will return to the road with Bad Omens this fall. All dates are below.

ERRA ON TOUR:

WITH BAD OMENS:

9/1-Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center

9/2-Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

9/4-New Orleans, LA - Joy Theater

9/5-St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

9/6-Orlando, FL - House of Blues

9/8-Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

9/9-Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

9/10-Alton, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Festival

9/12-New York, NY - Terminal 5

9/13-Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

9/14-Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

9/15-Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

9/16-Boston, MA - Roadrunner

9/18-Montreal, QC - MTELUS

9/19-Toronto, ON - REBEL

9/21-Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed

9/24-Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!

9/26-Milwaukee, WI - The Rave / Eagles Club

9/27-Minneapolis, MN - Myth Live

9/29-Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

9/30-Salt Lake City, UT - The Union

10/2-Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

10/3-Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

10/4-Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

10/8-Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

10/9-Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels

10/10-Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre

10/11-Albuquerque, NM - Revel

10/13-Dallas, TX - The Factory at Deep Ellum

