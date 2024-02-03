Tristan Tritt Streams New Song 'Cause It's Mine'

Tristan Tritt has shared his new single "Cause It's Mine", which comes from his forthcoming EP "What Are We Doing?" that will arrive this spring and is the follow up to his hit single "No Filter".
Tritt had this to say about the them of the new song, "Being from a small town in Georgia I have always been baffled by folks in cities like Nashville and Los Angeles, who essentially ask you to change everything about yourself before you've even had a chance to get started.
"In a lot of ways, I hold the unofficial title of a 'control freak', especially when it comes to how I wish to be presented through my music. Plenty of people have cheered and booed at me in the few short years of doing music, but I find it easier and easier to stand my ground and maintain a level of authenticity that I can stay true to."
Tristan Tritt and America Part Two Announce Coheadlining Tour
Travis Tritt's Son Tristan Shares Rockin' New Single 'Nervous System Overload'
MC5 Legend Wayne Kramer Dead At 75- Metallica Launch Blackened Video Series 'The Blending Sessions'- more
Judas Priest Deliver 'Crown Of Horns' Video- Ace Frehley Streams New Song 'Walkin' on the Moon'- Dead & Co Residency- more
The Allman Brothers Band - Manley Field House, Syracuse University, April 7, 1972
Quick Flicks: Mark Farner - Rock 'N' Roll Soul Live 1989
The Blues: 2023 Wrap Up Part 2: Mike Zito and Albert Castiglia, Johnny Winter and more
Sites and Sounds: It's Tulsa Time!
MC5 Legend Wayne Kramer Dead At 75
Metallica Launch Blackened Video Series 'The Blending Sessions'
From Ashes To New 'Barely Breathing' With Chrissy Costanza
Paul McCartney & Wings Expand 'Band On The Run' For 50th Anniversary
Kenny Chesney Shares 'Just To Say I Did' And Announces Tour Edition Of 'Born'
Bowling For Soup Deliver 'Award Show Taylor Swift'
Origin Deliver 'Disease Called Man' As They Launch North American Tour
The Halo Effect Unleash 'Become Surrender'