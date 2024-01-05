Tristan Tritt and America Part Two Announce Coheadlining Tour

(e2PR) Rock singer-songwriter Tristan Tritt today announced a co-headlining tour with New Jersey's America Part Two, following the release of his new single "No Filter" earlier this Fall. Tickets are on sale this Friday, December 8.

The 11-date tour will kick off on February 22, 2024 at Aisle 5 in Atlanta, GA and will take Tristan and America Part Two through the Southern US, ultimately finishing on March 9 at New Brookland Tavern in Columbia, SC.

Fans will be able to hear "No Filter" along with the other singles Tristan has released, as well as unreleased new music. In addition to his energetic live shows, Tristan has been receiving praise from critics and fans alike for his most recent release, with American Songwriter lauding the new song, "With influences spanning classic harder rock of Black Sabbath and Motörhead, through Stone Temple Pilots through rapper Kid Cudi, 'No Filter' only touches the base of what the singer, songwriter, and guitarist is starting to build up."

Tristan will be releasing more new music in 2024, leading up to his debut EP release in the Spring.

