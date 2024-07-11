Hear Tristan Tritt's 'Rose Colored Lenses'

(e2PR) Rock singer-songwriter Tristan Tritt today released his new single "Rose Colored Lenses" from his debut EP What Are We Doing?, due out this summer. "Rose Colored Lenses" is Tristan breaking the mold again, this time, showing off his ability to write a tender, emotional ballad. Tristan's voice soars above an acoustic guitar, displaying his dynamic range.

Tristan says, "This song is a fictional story about a girl who finds the night life a bit too enticing. It's the quintessential archetype of a beautiful woman who finds her crowd within the festival and over all music scene. It starts out as fun and glamorous, but the sad truth starts to unfold throughout the song. Substance abuse begins to take hold of this poor girl's life, and what was once a beautiful world seen through 'rose colored lenses,' is now nothing more than a sinister and vicious cycle. She's losing herself and trying to chase that same feeling of euphoria that she had in the beginning, only now she can't. In a matter of time, her glow and shimmer turns into an opaque dullness."

Tristan posted a video of a shared musical moment with his father, country music performer Travis Tritt, where Tristan was learning one of Travis' songs on guitar. Fans immediately flocked to the video generating over 3.8 Million views in just a few days.

Prior to the release of "Rose Colored Lenses," Tristan has been releasing new singles since the start of 2024 which received accolades from media and fans. American Songwriter lauded his song "No Filter" saying, "With influences spanning classic harder rock of Black Sabbath and Motörhead, through Stone Temple Pilots through rapper Kid Cudi, 'No Filter' only touches the base of what the singer, songwriter, and guitarist is starting to build up."

Tristan is continuing to tour the US throughout the Summer. More dates to be announced soon.

TOUR DATES - Tickets

Friday, July 26, 2024 - Atlanta, GA

Saturday, September 14, 2024 - Cartersville, GA

