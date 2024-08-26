Incubus Kick Off Morning View + The Hits Arena Tour

(fcc) This past weekend, Incubus kicked off the first two nights of their Morning View + The Hits Tour to sold-out crowds at Little Caesers Arena in Detroit, MI and Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL. The 10-city arena tour sees the band play the entirety of their iconic album Morning View plus major hits across their discography.

Produced by Live Nation and featuring special guests Coheed and Cambria, the "Morning View + The Hits Tour" will continue across the U.S., making stops in New York, Tampa, Austin, Philadelphia and more before wrapping up in San Francisco at Chase Center on September 12.

The tour comes on the heels of the release of Morning View XXIII earlier this year, a re-recording of their multi-platinum original album Morning View. The collection features brand-new takes on their classic hits, breathing new life into the record and offering their global fan-base a refreshed experience of some of their favorite tracks. Incubus originally released their critically acclaimed studio album Morning View on October 23, 2001, and were met with an outpouring of love and acclaim from fans and industry alike. The album has been RIAA certified double Platinum and spent 60 weeks on the Billboard 200 peaking at number 2.

Fri Aug 23 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Sat Aug 24 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena

Tue Aug 27 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

Thu Aug 29 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Sat Aug 31 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Tue Sep 03 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

Fri Sep 06 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Sat Sep 07 - Austin, TX - Moody Center ATX

Mon Sep 09 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Thu Sep 12 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

