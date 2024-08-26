Incubus Kick Off Morning View + The Hits Arena Tour

(fcc) This past weekend, Incubus kicked off the first two nights of their Morning View + The Hits Tour to sold-out crowds at Little Caesers Arena in Detroit, MI and Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL. The 10-city arena tour sees the band play the entirety of their iconic album Morning View plus major hits across their discography.
Produced by Live Nation and featuring special guests Coheed and Cambria, the "Morning View + The Hits Tour" will continue across the U.S., making stops in New York, Tampa, Austin, Philadelphia and more before wrapping up in San Francisco at Chase Center on September 12.
The tour comes on the heels of the release of Morning View XXIII earlier this year, a re-recording of their multi-platinum original album Morning View. The collection features brand-new takes on their classic hits, breathing new life into the record and offering their global fan-base a refreshed experience of some of their favorite tracks. Incubus originally released their critically acclaimed studio album Morning View on October 23, 2001, and were met with an outpouring of love and acclaim from fans and industry alike. The album has been RIAA certified double Platinum and spent 60 weeks on the Billboard 200 peaking at number 2.
Fri Aug 23 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
Sat Aug 24 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena
Tue Aug 27 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
Thu Aug 29 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
Sat Aug 31 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
Tue Sep 03 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
Fri Sep 06 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Sat Sep 07 - Austin, TX - Moody Center ATX
Mon Sep 09 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
Thu Sep 12 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
Fall Out Boy, Weezer, Incubus, Lead Oceans Calling Second Wave Lineup
Incubus Deliver 'Morning View XXIII'
Incubus Celebrating 'Morning View' With U.S. Arena Tour
Chin Up, Kid Recruit Rose of Hollywood Undead For 'Incubus'
Bruce Springsteen Addresses Retirement Tour Speculation- Incubus Kick Off Morning View + The Hits Arena Tour- more
Steve Perry Opens Up About Why He Quit Journey- Linkin Park Tease Fans With Mysterious Countdown Clock- more
Kenny Chesney Rocks Night 3 At Gillette Stadium- Danny Kensy Shares 'Waylon My Boy' For National Dog Day- more
The Avett Brothers: A Family Affair
Caught In The Act: Marilyn Manson Live In Chicago
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Late Summer Fun in Clarksville, Tennessee
Caught In The Act: Creed, Three Doors Down and Finger 11 Rock Chicagoland
Caught In The Act: Metallica, Pantera, Mammoth WVH Rock Chicago
Bruce Springsteen Addresses Retirement Tour Speculation
Incubus Kick Off Morning View + The Hits Arena Tour
Watch Bryan Adams' Video For His Version Of KISS Classic 'War Machine'
Jeff Lynne's ELO Launches The Over and Out Farewell Tour
Motley Crue In The Studio For 'Dr. Feelgood' 35th Anniversary
Watch Tim Bowness' 'Lost Not Lost' Video
State Champs Change Things Up With 'Too Late To Say' Video
One Machine Announce New Singer And First New Single In 9 Years