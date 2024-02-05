Metallica Win Best Metal Performance Grammy For '72 Seasons'

Metallica took home the Best Metal Performance Grammy Award during Sunday night's (February 4th) event in Los Angeles for the title track to their album "72 Seasons".

The legendary metal band were honored during the pre-televised portion of the pop focused awards show at the Nokia Theatre, winning in one of the three categories that they were nominated for, beating songs from Disturbed, Ghost, Slipknot and Spiritbox.

Bassist Robert Trujillo had the following to say while accepting the award for the band, "All right, wow, incredible! I just want to say that Lars, James, and Kirk could not be here because they're with their families, and as you know families are everything to all of us. That comes first. I live in Southern California, so it's a little easier.

"We want to thank Greg Fidelman our incredible producer and our recording team, amazing. One of the best teams ever.

"This is like family when you're making an album like this, you're jamming you're collaborating, the spirit of 72 Seasons, which is your youth, and creating music together. Keep those instruments in your hands. Let's keep the youth making music and keep the dream alive! Thank you so much!"

Metallica were also nominated in the Best Rock Performance Category for "Lux Aeterna" (the award went to boygenius' "Not Strong Enough", and the best Rock Album award that ultimately went to Paramore for "This Is Why".

