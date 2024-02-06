Dethklok Announce The Mutilation on a Spring Night Tour

Dethklok have announced that they will be launching a North American tour this spring dubbed The Mutilation on a Spring Night Tour that will feature support from DragonForce and Nekrogoblikon.

The Mutilation on a Spring Night Tour is set to launch on April 7th in Myrtle Beach, SC, at the House of Blues and will finish on May 3rd where it wraps up in Portland, OR, at the Roseland Theatre.

"I love bands that celebrate guitar and bands that have a lot of fun onstage. I also love bands that don't, but for this tour, I think it makes sense to have a lot of dragons, goblins, and 'kloks together," says Dethklok mastermind Brendon Small . "If you're going to do this, you gotta go big and over the top. This is going to be a very fun show for people."

April 07 - Myrtle Beach, SC, at House of Blues

April 08 - Charlotte, NC, at The Fillmore

April 09 - Silver Spring, MD, at The Fillmore

April 11 - Columbus, OH, at KEMBA Live!

April 12 - Cincinnati, OH, at The Andrew J Brady Music Center

April 14 - Indianapolis, IN, at Egyptian Room @ Old National Center

April 15 - Waukee, IA, at Vibrant Music Hall

April 16 - Kansas City, MO, at Uptown Theater

April 17 - Oklahoma City, OK, at The Criterion

April 19 - Albuquerque, NM, at Revel Entertainment Center

April 20 - Flagstaff, AZ, at Pepsi Amphitheater

April 21 - Riverside, CA, at Riverside Municipal Auditorium

April 22 - San Diego, CA, at The Observatory North Park

April 28 - Spokane, WA, at The Podium

April 30 - Billings, MT, at Metra Park Arena

May 01 - Idaho Falls, ID, at Mountain Center Arena

May 02 - Garden City (Boise), ID, at Revolution Concert House and Event Center

May 03 - Portland, OR, at Roseland Theatre

