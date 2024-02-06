Dethklok Announce The Mutilation on a Spring Night Tour

Dethklok have announced that they will be launching a North American tour this spring dubbed The Mutilation on a Spring Night Tour that will feature support from DragonForce and Nekrogoblikon.
The Mutilation on a Spring Night Tour is set to launch on April 7th in Myrtle Beach, SC, at the House of Blues and will finish on May 3rd where it wraps up in Portland, OR, at the Roseland Theatre.
"I love bands that celebrate guitar and bands that have a lot of fun onstage. I also love bands that don't, but for this tour, I think it makes sense to have a lot of dragons, goblins, and 'kloks together," says Dethklok mastermind Brendon Small . "If you're going to do this, you gotta go big and over the top. This is going to be a very fun show for people."
April 07 - Myrtle Beach, SC, at House of Blues
April 08 - Charlotte, NC, at The Fillmore
April 09 - Silver Spring, MD, at The Fillmore
April 11 - Columbus, OH, at KEMBA Live!
April 12 - Cincinnati, OH, at The Andrew J Brady Music Center
April 14 - Indianapolis, IN, at Egyptian Room @ Old National Center
April 15 - Waukee, IA, at Vibrant Music Hall
April 16 - Kansas City, MO, at Uptown Theater
April 17 - Oklahoma City, OK, at The Criterion
April 19 - Albuquerque, NM, at Revel Entertainment Center
April 20 - Flagstaff, AZ, at Pepsi Amphitheater
April 21 - Riverside, CA, at Riverside Municipal Auditorium
April 22 - San Diego, CA, at The Observatory North Park
April 28 - Spokane, WA, at The Podium
April 30 - Billings, MT, at Metra Park Arena
May 01 - Idaho Falls, ID, at Mountain Center Arena
May 02 - Garden City (Boise), ID, at Revolution Concert House and Event Center
May 03 - Portland, OR, at Roseland Theatre
