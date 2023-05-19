Dethklok Release 'The Dethalbum (Expanded Edition)'

(Adrenaline) WaterTower Music has announced today's digital release of the 24-song The Dethalbum (Expanded Edition) with music by Dethklok, the on-screen band from Adult Swim's favorite heavy metal adventure "Metalocalypse".
The Dethalbum (Expanded Edition) gives fans the opportunity to stream the original 15-track album along with 9 additional harder-to-find tracks previously unavailable on all the digital platforms. Stream it here.
The album release is the perfect primer for all of the exciting "Metalocalypse" and Dethklok happenings this year: A national Dethklok co-headlining tour with Japanese kawaii metal pioneers Babymetal, a full-length original film, written and directed by Brendon Small, "Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar," and the release of two albums: a companion soundtrack and "Dethalbum IV".
The Dethalbum (Expanded Edition) is now available for streaming and digital purchase, and the track list is as follows:
1. Murmaider
2. Go Into the Water
3. Awaken
4. Bloodrocuted
5. Go Forth and Die
6. Fansong
7. Better Metal Snake
8. The Lost Vikings
9. Thunderhorse
10. Briefcase Full of Guts
11. Birthday Dethday
12. Hatredcopter
13. Castratikron
14. Face Fisted
15. Detharmonic
16. Deththeme
17. Duncan Hills Coffee Jingle
18. Blood Ocean
19. Murdertrain a Comin'
20. Pickles Intro
21. Kill You
22. Hatredy
23. Dethklok Gets in Tune
24. Go Into the Water (Gulf of Danzig Remix)
