Dethklok Release 'The Dethalbum (Expanded Edition)'

(Adrenaline) WaterTower Music has announced today's digital release of the 24-song The Dethalbum (Expanded Edition) with music by Dethklok, the on-screen band from Adult Swim's favorite heavy metal adventure "Metalocalypse".

The Dethalbum (Expanded Edition) gives fans the opportunity to stream the original 15-track album along with 9 additional harder-to-find tracks previously unavailable on all the digital platforms. Stream it here.



The album release is the perfect primer for all of the exciting "Metalocalypse" and Dethklok happenings this year: A national Dethklok co-headlining tour with Japanese kawaii metal pioneers Babymetal, a full-length original film, written and directed by Brendon Small, "Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar," and the release of two albums: a companion soundtrack and "Dethalbum IV".



The Dethalbum (Expanded Edition) is now available for streaming and digital purchase, and the track list is as follows:



1. Murmaider

2. Go Into the Water

3. Awaken

4. Bloodrocuted

5. Go Forth and Die

6. Fansong

7. Better Metal Snake

8. The Lost Vikings

9. Thunderhorse

10. Briefcase Full of Guts

11. Birthday Dethday

12. Hatredcopter

13. Castratikron

14. Face Fisted

15. Detharmonic

16. Deththeme

17. Duncan Hills Coffee Jingle

18. Blood Ocean

19. Murdertrain a Comin'

20. Pickles Intro

21. Kill You

22. Hatredy

23. Dethklok Gets in Tune

24. Go Into the Water (Gulf of Danzig Remix)

