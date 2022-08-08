Dethklok's Brendon Small Robbed Of Several Guitars

Metalocalypse co-creator and Dethklok guitarist Brendon Small took to Twitter on Friday (August 5th) to reveal that his studio was broken into and asked fans to be on the lookout for a number of stolen guitars.
The break-in occurred as Dethklok were preparing for their first live appearance in almost three years, as coheadliners of the 2022 Adult Swim Festival Block Party, with their set taking place on Sunday (August 7th) at The Fillmore in Philadelphia.
Small tweeted, "My studio was robbed. guitars stolen. Keep an eye out for: - Les Paul Goldtop 57 reissue - Ibanez JS24 Orange - Ibanez Jem Universe - MOOG guitar black - Gibson Thunderhorse prototype - Gibson SG tobacco burst 12 string - Gibson SG Standard black - Gibson Les Paul 59 Tobacco burst reissue - Gibson Buckethead Studio Les Paul - Kramer 1984 - unfinished Warmoth strat (maple top) - Fender 54 Custom shop strat reissue"
