.

Dethklok's Brendon Small Robbed Of Several Guitars

Michael Angulia | 08-08-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Dethklok Event poster
Event poster

Metalocalypse co-creator and Dethklok guitarist Brendon Small took to Twitter on Friday (August 5th) to reveal that his studio was broken into and asked fans to be on the lookout for a number of stolen guitars.

The break-in occurred as Dethklok were preparing for their first live appearance in almost three years, as coheadliners of the 2022 Adult Swim Festival Block Party, with their set taking place on Sunday (August 7th) at The Fillmore in Philadelphia.

Small tweeted, "My studio was robbed. guitars stolen. Keep an eye out for: - Les Paul Goldtop 57 reissue - Ibanez JS24 Orange - Ibanez Jem Universe - MOOG guitar black - Gibson Thunderhorse prototype - Gibson SG tobacco burst 12 string - Gibson SG Standard black - Gibson Les Paul 59 Tobacco burst reissue - Gibson Buckethead Studio Les Paul - Kramer 1984 - unfinished Warmoth strat (maple top) - Fender 54 Custom shop strat reissue"

Related Stories


Dethklok's Brendon Small Robbed Of Several Guitars

Dethklok Music and Merch

News > Dethklok

advertisement
Day In Rock

KISS 'Not Going Away' Following Farewell Tour- Motley Crue Deliver Remastered HD 'Live Wire' Video- Dethklok's Brendon Small Robbed- more

The Offspring Uninjured in Tour Vehicle Fire- Whitesnake Pull Out Of Scorpions Tour Due To David Coverdale's Health- Iron Maiden- more

Slipknot Stream New Song 'Yen'- Panic! At The Disco Reveal 'Local God'- Rolling Stones Go 4K With 'Jumpin' Jack Flash' Videos- Metallica- more

Sleep Signals Announce First Tour Since Major Bus Crash- Sammy Hagar, Rush Stars Lead Guest On Jeff Berlin's New Album- more

Def Leppard Share Lyric Video For Alison Krauss Collaboration- Deftones Bring Back Their Music Festival This Year- more

advertisement
Reviews

Hot In The City: Steve Earle- Kings of Thrash (Megadeth)- More

RockPile: Spotlight on Cleopatra Records

Green Day, Maneskin Highlight Final Day Of Lollapalooza 2022

Lollapalooza 2022 - Day Three Report

Lollapalooza 2022 - Day Two

Latest News

KISS 'Not Going Away' Following Farewell Tour Says Thayer

Motley Crue Deliver Remastered HD 'Live Wire' Video

Dethklok's Brendon Small Robbed Of Several Guitars

Joe Walsh To Rock The Late Show with Stephen Colbert With Residency

Sabaton Get Animated For The Red Baron Video

Ann Wilson Rocks Heart Classic Barracuda At Wacken Open Air

Stone Temple Pilots, King's X, Steven Adler More Raise 90K At D.A.V.E JAM

Singled Out: Woodlock's The Bermuda Sea